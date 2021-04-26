This “Fragrances and Perfumes Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Fragrances and Perfumes market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Fragrances and Perfumes Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Fragrances and Perfumes Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Fragrances and perfumes have improved the grooming habits of individuals and have become important products of day-to-day life. Perfume and fragrance products are used to relieve unpleasant body smell produced due to sweating.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion
R&D and advertisements are driving the growth of the market studied. Key players are investing in these factors, in order to influence the consumer purchase decisions. The rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsement is impacting the advertisement strategies adopted by key market players. Key market players are heavily investing in advertisement and promotion, in order to attract consumers on the digital platform. For instance, L’Oréal developed a tool known as the dubbed cockpit, which measures the ROI and productivity of its media investments in real time. This enables better decision-making while formulating performance strategies. In 2017, L’Oreal spent USD 9.16 billion on advertisement and promotional activities, an increase of 4.91%, during the period between 2014 to 2017.
Asia Pacific Has the Largest Market Revenue
With increasing disposable income, more local consumers pursue quality products, especially young consumers, which are increasingly crucial for improved consumption. This shows a shift from mass to premium fragrances. Perfumes and fragrances play an increasingly important role in the growth of luxury brands, especially in China, driven by emerging middle-class consumers and millennials who pursue high-end lifestyles. Premium women’s fragrances remained as the most important type, within fragrances and perfume in India. This sector is expected to grow in the forecasted period. With the introduction of perfumes with synthetic ingredients, other products (such as attars) are facing tough competition. This synthetic perfumes segment takes over a major market share.
