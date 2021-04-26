This “Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Fish and shrimp feed refers to food that is given to these aquatic animals for their survival. Additives are nutritive ingredients that are supplemented in small quantities to improve the quality of fish or shrimp as a final product, to preserve the physical and chemical quality of their diet, or to maintain the quality of the aquatic environment.
The end consumers of fish and shrimp feed and feed additives are compound feed manufacturers, integrators, farmers, home-mixers, livestock, and aquaculture industry players. The issues regarding livestock disease outbreak further necessitate the application of various additives to manage and maintain animal health and wellness.
Key Market Trends:
The Growth of Aquaculture Industry Driving the Feed and Additives Market
The aquaculture industry is driven by factors, such as increasing fish consumption across the world and growth in processed seafood due to an increase in the income of the middle-class population in the developing countries. Demand for high-quality aqua feed from the industry, owing to the growth in the aquaculture industry, has led to increased demand for compound feed and feed additives.
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market
With 51% share of the global market, Asia-Pacific is the leader of the fish, fish feed, fish feed additives, shrimp, shrimp feed, shrimp feed additives market. Asia-Pacific registered a market value of USD 19,296.44 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 28,252.89 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period.
Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives market?
Detailed TOC of Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Oppurtunities
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.5.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Feed Market by Animal Type (includes Ingredients, like Cereals, Fishmeal and Fish Oil, Oil Seeds and Derivatives, Molasses, Supplements, and Ingredients)
5.1.1 Fish
5.1.2 Shrimp
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Asia-Pacific
5.2.2.1 India
5.2.2.2 Japan
5.2.2.3 China
5.2.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.3 South America
5.2.3.1 Brazil
5.2.3.2 Ecuador
5.2.3.3 Rest of South America
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 South Africa
5.2.4.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 Europe
5.2.5.1 Germany
5.2.5.2 United Kingdom
5.2.5.3 France
5.2.5.4 Spain
5.2.5.5 Norway
5.2.5.6 Rest of Europe
5.3 Fish Feed Additives Market by Additive Type
5.3.1 Binders
5.3.2 Vitamins
5.3.3 Amino Acids
5.3.4 Antioxidants
5.3.5 Enzymes
5.3.6 Antibiotics
5.3.7 Minerals
5.3.8 Acidifiers
5.4 Shrimp Feed Additives Market by Additive Type
5.4.1 Binders
5.4.2 Vitamins
5.4.3 Amino Acids
5.4.4 Antioxidants
5.4.5 Enzymes
5.4.6 Antibiotics
5.4.7 Minerals
5.4.8 Acidifiers
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Alltech Inc.
6.3.2 Aller Aqua AS
6.3.3 Biomar AS
6.3.4 Biomin GmbH
6.3.5 Cargill Incorporated
6.3.6 Nutreco NV
6.3.7 Ridley Corporation
6.3.8 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
6.3.9 BASF SE
6.3.10 Nutriad International
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
