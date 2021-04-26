This “Feed Software Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Feed Software market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Feed Software Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Feed Software Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Feed software is of various types, depending on the need of the producer or livestock farmer. Software for feed formulation is the most widely used software segment and is defined as a mathematical tool that prepares a nutritionally complete diet of livestock, based on several input variables within certain limits.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Focus on Feed Production Optimization
Increased demand for animal feed, owing to growth in the consumption of meat, has necessitated optimization of feed production, particularly when produced on an industrial scale, to ensure minimum cost and provide efficient feed. The formulation of animal feed is a challenging task, often leading to over usage or under usage of a few ingredients. Over usage of ingredients increases the cost of feed milling operations and under usage of few ingredients can have adverse effects on the growth and development of animals. The increased demand for animal meat across the world demands low cost, productive, and efficient feed milling operations, which is expected to drive the feed software market.
Increasing Usage of Feed Software in the Asia – Pacific Region
Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are the leaders in producing feed, who also use the latest technologies for producing feed. China is the leading market for feed software, as there are a maximum number of feed producing companies and are using technologies for producing quality feed. The Government of China recently announced programs to cut back on grassland and marginal lands that are used to grow corn, as there have been pest problems and an increase using chemical treatments. Cargill is bolstering its young animal nutrition capability by investing more than USD 15 million investment to add a piglet feed production line at its existing premix and nutrition facility in China.
Detailed TOC of Feed Software Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Feed Formulation Software
5.1.2 Animal Simulation Model
5.1.3 Other Types
5.2 Animal Type
5.2.1 Swine
5.2.2 Poultry
5.2.3 Ruminant
5.2.4 Aquaculture
5.2.5 Other Animal Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Germany
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Italy
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia – Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Format Solutions
6.3.2 Adifo Software
6.3.3 AgroVision
6.3.4 Kemin
6.3.5 Feedlogic Corporation
6.3.6 Prairie Systems
6.3.7 Evonik
6.3.8 Cultura Technologies
6.3.9 Agentis Innovations
6.3.10 GlobalVet LINK
6.3.11 Adisseo
6.3.12 Danisco Animal Nutrition
6.3.13 Alltech Inc.
6.3.14 DHI – Provo
6.3.15 Easy Automation Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
