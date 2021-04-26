According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The fabric wash and care market was valued at $77 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $112 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, detergent segment dominated the market, whereas fabric softener/conditioner is anticipated to exhibit faster growth over the forecast period.

“Fabric wash and care market has high growth potential in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, owing to increase in awareness about the variety of fabric cleaning and care products. Further, the widespread awareness of about probable side-effects of chemical-based fabric cleaning products, has led to rising popularity of eco-friendly products globally.”

Fabric wash and care products are used to clean garments, furniture and upholstery. A number of fabric cleaning and care products such as detergents and fabric softeners are available in the market. Increase in awareness about the benefits of fabric care products, growth in population, rise in disposable income of middle-class customers, and diversification of product portfolio are the major factors that drive the market growth.

Get Sample Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1914

Detergents are the largest selling fabric wash and care products, constituting around 58% of the overall fabric wash and care market size in 2015, followed by fabric softener/conditioner. From a growth perspective, fabric softener/conditioner segment would witness the highest CAGR among the different fabric wash and care product types. Growth in purchasing power has encouraged customers to buy branded premium quality garments, which in turn, has led to the increased demand of fabric softener/conditioner to maintain the fabric quality, thus driving the growth of the fabric softener/conditioner segment.

Based on application, the residential sector occupies the largest fabric wash and care market share of over 40%. The adoption of these products has been gaining popularity among the residential users owing to the availability of a wide range of affordable detergents and fabric conditioners. Additionally, the growing demand for liquid detergents among the households, owing to the comfort and ease they offer over the conventional washing soaps and bars, supplements the fabric wash and care market growth.

Global players such as Procter & Gamble, Hindustan Unilever Limited, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA have launched innovative fabric cleaning and care products to expand their market share. In addition, these players have launched ecofriendly fabric softeners and detergents to cater to the needs of customers.

North America generated the highest revenue in 2015, and is projected to remain one of the dominant markets throughout the analysis period. However, Asia-Pcific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, owing to emerging economies such as China and India.

Avail for Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Fabric Wash and Care Market @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1914

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global fabric wash and care market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global fabric wash and care market.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

• Unilever Group

• Procter & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• The National Detergent Company SAOG

• Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

• SEITZ GMBH

• Nice Group

• Wipro Enterprises Limited

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Rohit Surfactants Private Limited (RSPL)

• The Clorox Company

• Huntsman International LLC

• Kao Corporation

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

○ A comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global fabric wash and care market are provided.

○ The report elucidates on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed impact analysis from 2014 to 2022.

○ Porter’s Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

○ A quantitative analysis of the current scenario and the forecast period highlights the financial competency of the market.

○ The report provides a detailed analysis of the global fabric wash and care market with respect to product types, application, and geography.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1914

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com