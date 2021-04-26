Database Encryption Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Database Encryption industry with a focus on the market trend. Increasing sensitive internal data breaches and cyber-attacks has forced companies to adopt efficient database encryption software which offers high level of encryption for crucial data. Enterprises of all kinds across the globe has started embracing database encryption solutions as it provides them data safety, confidentiality of the data stored and adherence to compliance regulation

The inception of social media in the last decade, increasing online presence of individuals and organization and high usage of smart and mobile devices for sending and exchanging information has generated a high amount of data for storage and analysis. This high amount of sensitive data generated is also vulnerable to losses. Company stores there critical data in the form of database and this databases are further stored in various virtual and physical storage devices and Data Centers.

Some of the important players in Database Encryption market are Intel Security (Mcafee), Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Netapp, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Sophos Ltd., Vormetric, Oracle Corporation and Gemalto

The Database Encryption Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview and forecast of the Database Encryption market based size and forecast till 2025 for overall contactless payment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

“Database Encryption Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types, End User, Deployment Type, and Industry Vertical”

