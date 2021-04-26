This “Dairy Alternative Products Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Dairy Alternative Products market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Dairy Alternative Products Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Dairy Alternative Products Market Report Are:

Groupe Danone

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd

Freedom Foods Group Ltd

Dean Foods Company

Blue Diamond Growers

Kikkoman Corporation

Campbell Soup Company

Hain Celestial Group

Goya Foods Inc.

Califia Farms

Edward & Sons Trading Co.

Pure Harvest

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Daiya Food Inc.

Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company

Earth’s Own Food Company

Eden Foods Inc. Market Overview:

The dairy alternative products market was valued at USD 13.76 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.85%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 44.6% of the market.