The global crane will expand considerably in the coming years due to recent technological advancements in the manufacturing of cranes. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Crane Market“: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 32.90 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 50.75 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6%.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/crane-market-101168

Segmentation

1. By Product Type

Mobile

Fixed

Marine

2. By End-User Industry

Construction

Mining

Industrial

Oil & Gas

3. By Region

North America (S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The expansive construction business contributed to the demand for cranes across the world. Recent technological advancements in the manufacturing of cranes have led to a rising adoption across the world. Additionally, the improvements in crane designs and operational efficacies will fuel the demand for cranes across the world. The demand for cranes has increased drastically in recent years due to applications across diverse industries such as machinery, construction, marine, and transportation. Furthermore, advancements invariants of crane such as improved designs, high lift power, low fuel consumption, and electric-operated cranes will favor the growth of the global Crane Market in the forthcoming years.

Crane Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/crane-market-101168



Top Players

Konecranes

Manitowoc Company, Inc

Tadano Ltd

Komatsu Ltd

Terex Corporation

Liebherr Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe NV

Demag Cranes & Components GmbH

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd

XCMG Group

Caterpillar Inc

Accelerated Product Launches Will Boost the Market

The high demand for cranes in several industries has encouraged companies to come up with newer products. In addition to product launches, the advent of technologically advanced cranes has laid the foundations for the growth of the global Crane Market companies. The growing applications of cranes have also yielded several product launches in recent years. The trends of application-oriented cranes have enabled strong market figures on a global scale. In 2020, Manitowoc announced the launch of three new versions of the crane, each one of which was an upgrade from its previous versions. The increasing number of companies will contribute to the overall crane industry growth in recent years. Fortune Business Insights states that Manitowoc’s latest products will constitute an increase in the global Crane Market value in the forthcoming years.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of Market Share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Order Complete Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101168

Queries Addressed In Crane Market Report:

What opportunities are present for the market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Construction Equipment?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is the market being utilized?

How many units are estimated to be sold in 2020?

Advent of Electric-operated Cranes Will Enable Growth

There has been a growing awareness regarding environment-friendly vehicles and reducing the overall fuel consumption in recent years. Due to this, companies are focusing on manufacturing vehicles with minimum emission and less fuel consumption. The advent of electric-operated vehicles will help the companies generate plenty of Crane Market revenue, based solely on manufacturing and sales of electric-operated vehicles. The adoption of electric-operated vehicles will offer huge platforms for the growth for companies operating in the crane manufacturing industry.

Fortune Business Insights highlights a few of the leading Crane Market companies of recent years. Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed analysis of the exceptional strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Besides, analyzing the business strategies, Fortune Business Insights signifies the impact of product launches by major companies on the global market.

Key Features of Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026.

Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2023 of industry.

The global market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Ask For Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cranes-market-101168

Table of Content

5. Global Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

5.2.1. By Product Type (Value)

5.2.1.1. Mobile

5.2.1.2. Fixed

5.2.1.3. Marine

5.2.2. By End-User Industry (Value)

5.2.2.1. Construction

5.2.2.2. Mining

5.2.2.3. Industrial

6. North America Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

6.2.1. By Product Type (Value)

6.2.1.1. Mobile

6.2.1.2. Fixed

6.2.1.3. Marine

6.2.2. By End-User Industry (Value)

7. Europe Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Key Policies and Regulations

7.3. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

7.3.1. By Product Type (Value)

7.3.1.1. Mobile

7.3.1.2. Fixed

7.3.1.3. Marine

7.3.2. By End-User Industry (Value)

8. Asia Pacific Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

TOC Continued…!

(Have a Look at Reports Trending in “Machinery & Equipment” Industry)

View Related Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/coordinate-measuring-machine-market-latest-industry-size-trends-evaluation-recent-developments-and-latest-technology-forecast-to-2028-fortune-business-insights-2021-04-25?tesla=y

Digital Oilfield Market Latest Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Future Demands and Latest Industry Growth Opportunities Forecast 2027, Fortune Business Insights

Circuit Breaker Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Trends, Industry Status, Key Players Forecast till 2027, Fortune Business Insights

Solar Power Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2027, Fortune Business Insights

Smart Electric Meter Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2026, Fortune Business Insights

Diesel Generator Market Latest Industry Trends, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size and 2027 Forecast Research Report, Fortune Business Insights

Recloser Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026, Fortune Business Insights

Marine Engine Market Data Current and Future Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth Forecast to 2027, Fortune Business Insights

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]