Global Inflight Shopping Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2027

Presently, consumers across the world prefer to shop last minute and, in combination with a strong inflight Wi-Fi product, presents an opportunity to airlines across the globe. Inflight shopping offers a unique and exciting opportunity for airlines to get on-board. The on-board retail accelerates airline revenue and also surge customer satisfaction levels. The passengers perceive shopping as an enjoyable activity, which makes it a positive spending category.

The growing demand for next-generation aircraft and increasing Internet-based platforms drives the growth of the inflight shopping market. However, the improper inventory management and unavailability of products may restrain the development of the inflight shopping market. Furthermore, the rising preference for online shopping by passengers is anticipated to witness massive demand

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AirAsia Group, airfree, AVA Merchandising, Finnair, Inmarsat Global Limited, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines., SKYdeals, The Emirates Group

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Inflight Shopping market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Inflight Shopping market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Inflight Shopping players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Inflight Shopping with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Inflight Shopping submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY INFLIGHT SHOPPING MARKET LANDSCAPE INFLIGHT SHOPPING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS INFLIGHT SHOPPING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS INFLIGHT SHOPPING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – AIRCRAFT CLASS INFLIGHT SHOPPING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE TYPE INFLIGHT SHOPPING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SHOPPING TYPE INFLIGHT SHOPPING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

