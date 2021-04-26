The global core banking software market is set to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of innovative technologies, such as cloud, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in the banking industry. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Core Banking Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (SaaS/Hosted, Licensed), By Banking Type (Large Banks, Midsize Banks, Small Banks, Community Banks, and Credit Unions), By End-user (Retail Banking, Treasury, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the market size was USD 8.17 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 28.83 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/core-banking-software-market-104392

COVID-19 Pandemic to Hinder Growth by Changing Interest Rates

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the work culture of various industries across the globe. Numerous financial and baking institutes are implementing the work from home (WFH) policy. Besides, delays in lease payments and changes in interest rates would affect growth negatively. We are delivering accurate reports to help you gain more insights into the current situation of the Core Banking Software Market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Core Banking Software Market,

please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/core-banking-software-market-104392

Table Of Content Core Banking Software Market

1 Introduction

1. Definition, By Segment

1.2. Research Methodology/Approach

1.3. Data Sources

2 Key Takeaways

3 Core Banking Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

3.2. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

3.3. Impact of COVID-19

3.3.1. Short-term Impact

3.3.2. Long-term Impact

4 Competition Landscape

4.1. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

4.2. Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5. Supply chain Analysis

5 Global Core Banking Software Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

6 Key Core Banking Software Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

7 Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

TOC Continued…!

How Did We Develop This Report?

The Core Banking Software Market for core banking software houses regulatory firms and processors in its supply chain. We have used both primary and secondary research to obtain quantitative and qualitative data about the supply and demand sides. We have also analyzed competitive developments, such as collaborations, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and agreements. Lastly, the report includes profiles of the prominent organizations and the strategies adopted by them to increase sales.

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/core-banking-software-market-104392

A list of all the renowned software providers operating in the global Core Banking Software Market:

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Infosys Limited (Bengaluru, India)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Mumbai, India)

Capgemini SE (Paris, France)

HCL Technologies Limited (Noida, India)

Intellicus Technologies (California, United States)

NCR Corporation (Georgia, United States)

Finastra (London, United Kingdom)

Wipro Limited (Bengaluru, India)

Fiserv, Inc. (Wisconsin, United States)

Temenos AG (Geneva, Switzerland)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (Florida, United States)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Missouri, United States)

Unisys Corporation (Pennsylvania, United States)

VSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Telangana, India)

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (Kentucky, United States)

C-Edge Technologies Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

Quick Buy – Core Banking Software Market Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104392

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Novel Core Banking Software to Intensify Competition

This Core Banking Software Market contains a large number of companies. They are mainly focusing on the development of innovative software solutions to cater to the high demand worldwide. Some of the others are also engaging in the partnership strategy to enhance their positions. Below are the two latest industry developments:

August 2020 : COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Limited introduced its latest Universa Digital Core Banking Suite. It is available for both desktop and mobile devices. It will help COK’s members to use a single username and password for going through the authentication process in every electronic channel.

: COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Limited introduced its latest Universa Digital Core Banking Suite. It is available for both desktop and mobile devices. It will help COK’s members to use a single username and password for going through the authentication process in every electronic channel. August 2020: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) launched ClearEdge, its latest subscription-based core banking software solution. It will simplify and speed up the access to the advanced technology that banks will utilize for serving their customers amid the post-pandemic phase.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]