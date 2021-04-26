This “Biopesticides Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Biopesticides market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Biopesticides Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Biopesticides Market Report Are:

Marrone Bio Innovations

Bioworks Inc.

Valent Biosciences Corporation

Koppert Biological Systems

Andermatt Biocontrol

Stockton

W. Neudorff GmbH KG

Camson Bio Technologies Ltd

American Vanguard Corporation

Arysta LifeScience

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

DuPont

IsAgro

Monsanto

FMC Corporation

Syngenta

Seipasa

Novozymes Biologicals

De Sangosse Ltd

Lallemand

International Pannacea Ltd Market Overview:

The biopesticides market was valued at USD 3,147.1 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.1%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Of all the regions, South America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.4%. In addition, the United States is likely to be the largest individual market over the forecast period.

While the prevalence of chemical or synthetic pesticides in crop protection, human, animal, and environmental health concerns are playing key roles in driving the growth of biopesticides. Several countries are adopting a stringent approach concerning the amount of imports, with a special focus on regulating the quantity of pesticide residues. Emerging economies in Asia – Pacific are likely to take the lead in the adoption of biopesticides.