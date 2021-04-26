This “Biopesticides Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Biopesticides market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Biopesticides Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Biopesticides Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
According to EPA, “Biopesticides are certain types of pesticides, derived from natural materials, such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals”. The present study takes into consideration, both microbial and organic pesticides. The market is broadly segmented into bioinsecticide, bioherbicide, biofungicide, and others. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of market share, size, and volume of the biopesticide market on a global scale. The corporations in the biopesticide market operate in B2B, as well as B2C, format. However, to eliminate any “double-count” error in market estimations, bulk buyers procuring these biopesticides for retail sale are, after value-addition through further processing, not considered within the market studied.
Key Market Trends:
Easy Registration Procedure
Given that biopesticides tend to pose fewer risks than chemical pesticides, the EPA generally requires fewer data to register a biopesticide than to register a chemical pesticide. As a result, new biopesticides are often registered in less than a year, compared to an average of more than three years for chemical pesticides. To promote the use of biopesticides, developing countries have simplified the requirement for the registration of biopesticides. These countries are also providing grants for R&D and production unit setups. All these activities are creating an opportunity for the development of the biopesticide market, globally.
North America Dominates the Market
North America represents around 41.6% of the market for biopesticides. Demand in the region is driven by a number of factors, including the increased interest in green agricultural practices and the loss of many conventional products to reregistration and/or performance issues. Product development has also driven up the demand for biopesticides. Currently, more and better biological active ingredients and products are available that can compete with, as well as complement conventional chemical pesticides.
Biopesticides Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Biopesticides Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Biopesticides Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Biopesticides Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Biopesticides Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Biopesticides market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Biopesticides market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Biopesticides market?
Detailed TOC of Biopesticides Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Bioherbicide
5.1.2 Bioinsecticide
5.1.3 Biofungicide
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 Formulation
5.2.1 Liquid Formulation
5.2.2 Dry Formulation
5.3 Ingredient
5.3.1 Microbial Pesticide
5.3.2 Plant Pesticide
5.3.3 Biochemical Pesticide
5.4 Mode of Application
5.4.1 Foliar Spray
5.4.2 Seed Treatment
5.4.3 Soil Treatment
5.4.4 Post-harvest
5.5 Application
5.5.1 Crop-based
5.5.2 Non-crop-based
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.1.1 United States
5.6.1.2 Canada
5.6.1.3 Mexico
5.6.1.4 Rest of North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.2.1 Spain
5.6.2.2 United Kingdom
5.6.2.3 France
5.6.2.4 Germany
5.6.2.5 Russia
5.6.2.6 Italy
5.6.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.6.3 Asia – Pacific
5.6.3.1 China
5.6.3.2 India
5.6.3.3 Japan
5.6.3.4 Australia
5.6.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.6.4 South America
5.6.4.1 Brazil
5.6.4.2 Argentina
5.6.4.3 Rest of South America
5.6.5 Africa
5.6.5.1 South Africa
5.6.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Marrone Bio Innovations
6.3.2 Bioworks Inc.
6.3.3 Valent Biosciences Corporation
6.3.4 Koppert Biological Systems
6.3.5 Andermatt Biocontrol
6.3.6 Stockton
6.3.7 W. Neudorff GmbH KG
6.3.8 Camson Bio Technologies Ltd
6.3.9 American Vanguard Corporation
6.3.10 Arysta LifeScience
6.3.11 BASF SE
6.3.12 Bayer CropScience AG
6.3.13 DuPont
6.3.14 IsAgro
6.3.15 Monsanto
6.3.16 FMC Corporation
6.3.17 Syngenta
6.3.18 Seipasa
6.3.19 Novozymes Biologicals
6.3.20 De Sangosse Ltd
6.3.21 Lallemand
6.3.22 International Pannacea Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
