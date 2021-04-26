This “Artificial Turf Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Artificial Turf market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Artificial Turf Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099065

The Major Players Described in Artificial Turf Market Report Are:

SportsGroup

Tarkett Group

Forest Grass

Tencate grass

SiS Pitches

CC Grass

K&B Junwoo

Act Global

Challenger Industries Inc.

WinterGreen Synthetic grass

ArtificialGrass

Green Diamond Synthetic Turf

Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)

Global Syn

Turf

ForeverLawn

Rhino