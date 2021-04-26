This “Artificial Turf Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Artificial Turf market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Artificial Turf Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Artificial Turf Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Artificial turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on residential lawns and commercial applications as well. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market share, size, and trends of the artificial turf market. The market operates at a B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level.
Key Market Trends:
High Adoption of Artificial Grass in Various Sports Tournaments Driving the Market
Owing to minimum maintenance efforts and the growing demand for artificial turf from the sports and residential sectors, the artificial turf market is expected to hold a high growth potential. The factors that are responsible for the rising demand for artificial turf in the sports sector are the remarkable rise in the number of sports events and unfavorable climatic conditions for the growth of natural grass. For instance, in 2015, CCGrass installed six artificial grass football pitches for the Gwangju 2015 Universiade in South Korea, and all of them obtained the highest FIFA field certification.
Europe Dominates the Global Market
France is a major market for artificial turfs in Europe and has 1800 synthetic pitches, which account for 4% of all the pitches installed across France. Rugby is a major sport in France, and over the last six years, around 277 synthetic pitches have been installed, among the 29 countries where rugby is played. In Germany, DFB (German Football Association) installed 1,000 synthetic mini pitches, to increase the popularity and develop football in Germany, right from the grass root level. Luzhniki Olympic complex is the largest sports complex in Russia and is home to as many as ten artificial turf pitches. The 2018 FIFA World Cup final schedule was held in this stadium.
Artificial Turf Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Artificial Turf Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Artificial Turf Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Artificial Turf Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Artificial Turf Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Artificial Turf market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Artificial Turf market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Artificial Turf market?
Detailed TOC of Artificial Turf Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Less Usage of Water and Pesticides
4.2.2 High Adoption of Artificial Grass in Various Sports Tournaments
4.2.3 Enhanced Durability
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Non-biodegradable Nature
4.3.2 Heat and Health Hazard
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat from Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Usage
5.1.1 Contact Sport
5.1.2 Hockey
5.1.3 Tennis
5.1.4 Other Sports
5.1.5 Leisure
5.1.6 Landscape
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Spain
5.2.2.5 Italy
5.2.2.6 Russia
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia – Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 SportsGroup
6.3.2 Tarkett Group
6.3.3 Forest Grass
6.3.4 Tencate grass
6.3.5 SiS Pitches
6.3.6 CC Grass
6.3.7 K&B Junwoo
6.3.8 Act Global
6.3.9 Challenger Industries Inc.
6.3.10 WinterGreen Synthetic grass
6.3.11 ArtificialGrass
6.3.12 Green Diamond Synthetic Turf
6.3.13 Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)
6.3.14 Global Syn-Turf
6.3.15 ForeverLawn
6.3.16 Rhino-Turf
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
