The global “anti-obesity drugs market” size is set to grow significantly owing to the ever-increasing prevalence of obesity among the global population, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Anti-obesity Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size was USD 1,520.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3,421.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Cases of Obesity Worldwide to Drive Growth

The increasing cases of obesity and overweight among patients globally due to inactive lifestyles and poor eating habits are anticipated to drive the anti-obesity drugs market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.8 billion adults who were aged around 18 years old and more were suffering from being overweight in 2016. In addition, prominent pharmaceutical enterprises are investing extensively in research and development in order to develop effective anti-obesity pharma drugs for patients. This is estimated to further strengthen their demand. However, the low treatment rate against the disease may hinder the growth during the forecast timeline.

Healthcare Sector to Stumble amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The healthcare sector has been the most active ever since the COVID-19 outbreak. While the pandemic has fast-tracked the development of the industry on a global scale, it has also brought numerous adversities upon the sector. These adversities include limited infrastructure in developing countries and the lack of preparedness in case of health emergencies. Key players are focusing on eliminating such challenges. At Fortune Business Insights, we are constantly analyzing the market conditions to offer the most effective solutions at your service.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Market Report:

Novo Nordisk (Denmark, Scandinavia)

GlaxoSmithKline (Brentford, U.K)

Vivus Pharmaceuticals (California U.S)

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC (New Jersey, U.S)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Other Players

