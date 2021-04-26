Anthocyanin is the shape of flavonoid. It is a large class of plant-based pigments and used as a natural coloring agent in the food and beverage industries. It does not have any flavor, its color changes from red, purple to blue depends on the environment. Anthocyanin may offer anti-cancer, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory benefits. It has the power to improve cholesterol level and blood sugar of metabolism in a human body. Some common fruits and vegetables have a rich content of anthocyanins include raisins, blackberries black grapes, purple cabbage, and cauliflower. Rising application scope in the pharmaceuticals and drugs industry is anticipated to demand market growth during the forecast period.

Archer Daniels Midlands Co, CHR Hansen A/S, D.D. Williamson and Co. Inc., FMC Corporation, GNT Group, Kalsec Inc., Naturex S.A., Sensient Technologies Corp, Symrise A.G., and Synthite Industries

The global impact of COVID-19 declined the sales of the personal care and beauty care industry.

Due to the pandemic situation most of the production plants of beauty care products are closed.

Post COVID-19 situation is expected positively impact the natural beauty care industry, as people prefer organic and natural health products for a healthy and chemical-free environment.

According to a study of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a regular dose of anthocyanin helps to reduce the risk of heart problem and respiratory disorder. Anthocyanin helped to inhibit the growth of breast cancer cells. It has also used in health supplements which are extracted from blueberry and helps improve the brain-strength of children.

Anthocyanin has natural color agenting properties that are used in an industrial application in food & beverages along with cosmetic care products. Rise in the organic health practices in heart care and people concern toward healthy foods are important trends to drive the market growth in the future.

Rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income of people boost the growth of the anthocyanin market in the future.

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share and revenue during the forecast period, due to rise in population and increase in awareness about health benefits in society. The anthocyanin market is highly competitive in terms of product innovation and cost-effectiveness.

The surge in usage in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries

Leading market players have been focusing on product innovation for industrial application as per the demand from the market. Most of the food & beverage industries use anthocyanin as coloring agent property and chemical-free substance to addictive products.

