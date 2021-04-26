“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”
An acoustic modem is used to transmit data underwater, much as telephone modems are used to transmit data over phone lines. An acoustic modem converts digital data into special underwater sound signals. These signals are then received by a second acoustic modem and converted back into digital data. Acoustic modems can be used for underwater telemetry, ROV and AUV command and control, diver communications, underwater monitoring and data logging, and other applications requiring underwater wireless communications.
