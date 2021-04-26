Global “Turbo Expander Sales Market” is a detailed research that provides a selected combination of skillful market status. This report offers market share, size, applications, growth, and top key players. The research shows changing trends of market as well as the size of each separate segment in this market.

The global Turbo Expander Sales market is valued at xx million US$ in 2020 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Turbo Expander Sales market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Turbo expander is a machine, which continuously converts kinetic energy into mechanical energy. This is done by expanding the high pressure gas from upstream to a lower pressure downstream through the Expander. The high pressure gas causes the radial expander to rotate. Rotation is transmitted to the shaft, which is supported by a set of bearings. The power transmitted to the shaft can be used to drive a compressor, drive an electrical generator or can be dissipated through an oil brake or air brake. Turbo Expander is also referred to as a turbo-expander or an expansion turbine, is a centrifugal or axial flow turbine through which a high pressure gas is expanded to produce work that is often used to drive a compressor.The global turbo expander industry mainly concentrates in China, Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are Cryostar, Atlas Copco and GE oil &gas, which accounts for 34.97% of total consumption value. In China the market leaders are Hangyang Group, SASPG and HNEC.Although sales of turbo expander products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the turbo expander field hastily.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Turbo Expander MarketThe global Turbo Expander market was valued at USD 586 in 2020 and will reach USD 691.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2027.Global Turbo Expander Scope and Market SizeThe global Turbo Expander market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turbo Expander market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, and Other Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Global Turbo Expander Sales in these regions.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Air separation

Liquefied Natural Gas(LNG)

Petrochemical processing

Waste heat or other power recovery

Others

Application of Turbo Expander Sales Market:

Cryostar

Atlas Copco

GE(Baker Hughes)

Air Products

ACD

L.A. Turbine

Turbogaz

Samsung

RMG

Hangyang Group

SASPG

HNEC

Suzhou Xida

Beifang Asp

Jianyang Ruite

Huayu

Types of Turbo Expander Sales Market:

Radial-Axial Turbo Expander

Radial Turbo Expander

Axial Turbo Expander

This research report categorizes the global Turbo Expander Sales market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Turbo Expander Sales market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

