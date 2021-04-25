“Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Spinal Non-fusion Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099152

Key Market Trends:

Dynamic Stabilization Devices Segment Captured the Largest Share in the Market

Dynamic stabilization devices segment captured the largest market share in the spinal non-fusion devices market. These devices consist of pedicle screw-based systems, interspinous process spacers, and facet replacement products. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the use of rigid spinal implants for fusion technologies. In addition, the rising burden of spinal degenerative disorders plays a significant role in the segment growth. Moreover, the technological advancements leading to change in the therapeutic procedures, such as biochemical improvements and adoption of bioflex systems are expected to propel the segment growth. Disc nucleus replacement products are expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to benefits, such as reduced treatment time and complete restoration from the disorders.

North America Dominated the Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market

North America holds the largest share of the market owing to the significant growth factors, including increased incidences of degenerative disc diseases, the rising prevalence of geriatric population, rising government initiatives, and increased government product regulations with companies and hospitals. also holds the second largest market because regulations governing medical device sales are growing more stringent. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The spinal non-fusion devices market is anticipated to exhibit a significant market growth during the forecast period, as a result of increasing incidences of spinal disorders, such as degenerative disc disease, among others. Degenerative disc disease begins with the changes in the intervertebral discs, but it also affects the other segments. Around 40% of people aged 40 years are suffering from degenerative disc disease (DDD), and this prevalence is growing with the increase in age. Hence, due to the increase in the number of degenerative disc disease (DDD), non-spinal fusion surgeries are expected to increase, leading to the growth of the market during the forecast years. The other factors include the acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries, such as disc arthroscopy and advantages over spinal fusion surgeries. Key Manufacturers Like

Aesculap Implant Systems LLC

DePuy Synthes Companies

Medtronic PLC

Pioneer Surgical Technologies

Raymedica

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Holdings Inc.. Scope of the Report: