Key Market Trends:

Non-melanoma is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Disease Type

According to the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), it is estimated that more than 3 million people in the are diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer each year. Basal cell carcinoma is far more common than squamous cell carcinoma. About 80% of non-melanoma skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma. Similarly, the CCS (Canadian Cancer Society) states that non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among Canadians. It makes up at least 40% of all new cancer cases in Canada.

North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Most cases of melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer, are caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. It is estimated that approximately 9,500 people in the are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Thus, the increasing incidences of skin cancer in the region is a major factor driving the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the recent advancements of skin cancer therapy, including photodynamic therapy (PDT), have been widely used in treating non-melanoma skin malignancies, thus boosting the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The global skin cancer therapeutics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Certain factors driving the market growth include increased incidence of skin cancer, extensive R&D pipelines, and raising awareness about skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. Even though most types of skin cancers are preventable, its incidence is increasing. People can recognize changes in their skin during the early stages of the disease. The risk factors include sunlight, sunlamps and tanning booths, certain medical conditions, or medicines. The UV radiation changes the genetic material (DNA) in cells and is, therefore, the main cause of skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to the sun is the most preventable risk factor for all skin cancers. According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of new melanoma cases among American adults has tripled since the 1970s, from 7.9 per 100,000 people in 1975 to 25.2 per 100,000 in 2014. The rate of new melanoma cases among both men and women has been increasing at 1.7% and 1.4% per year respectively, as per the data of Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thus, the increasing prevalence of skin cancer is augmenting the growth of the market studied.

However, a common side effect of radiation therapy is skin irritation in the area of the body that is being treated. The skin reaction can range from mild redness and dryness (similar to a sunburn) to severe peeling (desquamation) of the skin in some patients. The majority of skin reactions to radiation therapy go away a few weeks after the treatment is completed. In some cases, the treated skin will remain slightly darker than it was before and may continue to be more sensitive to sun exposure. About two to three weeks after first radiation treatment, redness is noticed and irritation is similar to a sunburn. The skin may be itchy, dry, red, or sore. There are also long-term side effects, like changes in skin color, lung problems, and others, which act as major restraints for the growth of the market studied. Key Manufacturers Like

Amgen, Inc.

Bristol

Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.. Scope of the Report: