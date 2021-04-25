The Market Eagle

Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market 2021 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Apr 25, 2021

Skin Cancer Therapeutics

Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Skin Cancer Therapeutics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Non-melanoma is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Disease Type

According to the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), it is estimated that more than 3 million people in the are diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer each year. Basal cell carcinoma is far more common than squamous cell carcinoma. About 80% of non-melanoma skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma. Similarly, the CCS (Canadian Cancer Society) states that non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among Canadians. It makes up at least 40% of all new cancer cases in Canada.

North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Most cases of melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer, are caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. It is estimated that approximately 9,500 people in the are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Thus, the increasing incidences of skin cancer in the region is a major factor driving the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the recent advancements of skin cancer therapy, including photodynamic therapy (PDT), have been widely used in treating non-melanoma skin malignancies, thus boosting the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

  • The global skin cancer therapeutics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Certain factors driving the market growth include increased incidence of skin cancer, extensive R&D pipelines, and raising awareness about skin cancer.
  • Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. Even though most types of skin cancers are preventable, its incidence is increasing. People can recognize changes in their skin during the early stages of the disease. The risk factors include sunlight, sunlamps and tanning booths, certain medical conditions, or medicines. The UV radiation changes the genetic material (DNA) in cells and is, therefore, the main cause of skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to the sun is the most preventable risk factor for all skin cancers. According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of new melanoma cases among American adults has tripled since the 1970s, from 7.9 per 100,000 people in 1975 to 25.2 per 100,000 in 2014. The rate of new melanoma cases among both men and women has been increasing at 1.7% and 1.4% per year respectively, as per the data of Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thus, the increasing prevalence of skin cancer is augmenting the growth of the market studied.
  • However, a common side effect of radiation therapy is skin irritation in the area of the body that is being treated. The skin reaction can range from mild redness and dryness (similar to a sunburn) to severe peeling (desquamation) of the skin in some patients. The majority of skin reactions to radiation therapy go away a few weeks after the treatment is completed. In some cases, the treated skin will remain slightly darker than it was before and may continue to be more sensitive to sun exposure. About two to three weeks after first radiation treatment, redness is noticed and irritation is similar to a sunburn. The skin may be itchy, dry, red, or sore. There are also long-term side effects, like changes in skin color, lung problems, and others, which act as major restraints for the growth of the market studied.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Amgen, Inc.
  • Bristol
  • Myers Squibb Company
  • Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Novartis AG
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Varian Medical Systems, Inc..

    Scope of the Report:

  • Ultraviolet radiation is a primary carcinogen that results in UV induced mutations, loss of activity in tumor suppressor genes, and the overexpression of oncogenes in keratinocytes, thus boosting the development of skin malignancies. The skin cancer therapeutics market comprises of various therapies related to skin cancer.

    Skin Cancer Therapeutics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Skin Cancer Therapeutics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Skin Cancer Therapeutics market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Skin Cancer Therapeutics market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Skin Cancer Therapeutics market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Skin Cancer Therapeutics ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Skin Cancer Therapeutics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Skin Cancer Therapeutics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Skin Cancer Therapeutics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Skin Cancer Therapeutics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Skin Cancer Therapeutics market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Skin Cancer Therapeutics market trends that influence the global Skin Cancer Therapeutics market

    Detailed TOC of Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Skin Cancer
    4.2.2 Extensive R&D Pipelines
    4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Skin Cancer
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Side Effects and Complications Associated with Treatment
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Disease Type
    5.1.1 Melanoma
    5.1.2 Non-melanoma
    5.2 Treatment
    5.2.1 Chemotherapy
    5.2.2 Radiotherapy
    5.2.3 Cryosurgery
    5.2.4 Immunotherapy
    5.2.5 Photodynamic Therapy
    5.2.6 Surgery
    5.2.7 Other Treatments
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Amgen, Inc.
    6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
    6.1.3 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
    6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
    6.1.5 Merck & Co., Inc.
    6.1.6 Mylan N.V.
    6.1.7 Novartis AG
    6.1.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
    6.1.9 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099133

     

