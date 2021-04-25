The report focuses on the favorable Global “RNA-interference (RNAi) market” and its expanding nature. The RNA-interference (RNAi) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

RNA-interference (RNAi) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the RNA-interference (RNAi) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the RNA-interference (RNAi) market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of RNA-interference (RNAi) Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, RNA-interference (RNAi) market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Oncology is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Therapeutics Type

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Globally, nearly one in six deaths can be attributed to cancer. Cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality across the globe, with approximately 14 million new cases in 2012. The number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades.

Recent advancements, such as the development of small interfering RNA (siRNA) tolerant to nucleases and the development of non-viral vectors, such as cationic liposomes and nanoparticles, can overcome this obstacle and facilitate the clinical use of RNAi-based therapeutics in the treatment of cancer. These developments are anticipated to help the growth of the global market in the large cancer therapy market.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

There are a large number of companies and research institutes in the country, increasingly investing in research on drug discovery using RNAi technology. The recent technological and medical advances are available in North America. Other factors, such as the growing population and high incidences of diseases, such as liver disorders and cancers, are fuelling the regional growth of this market.

Study objectives of RNA-interference (RNAi) Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the RNA-interference (RNAi) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the RNA-interference (RNAi) market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and RNA-interference (RNAi) market trends that influence the global RNA-interference (RNAi) market

Detailed TOC of RNA-interference (RNAi) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Applications in Molecular Diagnostics, Particularly in Cancer

4.2.2 Improving Synthetic Delivery Carriers and Chemical Modifications to RNA

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent FDA Regulations and Changing Reimbursement Environment

4.3.2 Unstable Potentially Immunogenic Nature of RNA

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Drug Discovery and Development

5.1.2 Therapeutics

5.1.2.1 Oncology

5.1.2.2 Ocular Disorders

5.1.2.3 Respiratory Disorders

5.1.2.4 Hepatitis B and C

5.1.2.5 Autoimmune Hepatitis

5.1.2.6 Neurological Disorders

5.1.2.7 Other Therapeutics

5.1.3 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

6.1.2 Arcturus Therapeutics

6.1.3 Arrowhead

6.1.4 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

6.1.5 Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.6 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.7 Merck & Co. Inc. (Sigma Aldrich)

6.1.8 Silence Therapeutics PLC

6.1.9 Qiagen NV

6.1.10 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

6.1.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

