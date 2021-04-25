“Revenue Cycle Management Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Revenue Cycle Management market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-based is the Segment Under Deployment that is Expected to grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

The web-based segment held a maximum share in 2018 as it is installed off-site and is supervised by a third party. It is used over the internet and with a web browser, which does not require any additional storage or hardware. So, the data can be retrieved by various healthcare providers from different geographical locations.

The cloud-based segment is forecasted to show significant growth during the forecast period due to the flexibility and scalability offered by these solutions. The cloud-based delivery model makes the software extremely flexible regarding scalability (pay-as-you-go storage utilization). It simplifies and consolidates storage resources to reduce cost and enhance workflow, by eliminating departmental silos of clinical information. The storage and server power for the organization is hosted off-premise. The cloud vendor provides all the off-premise system support resources. This feature about cloud technology is a key market driver.

North America holds the Largest Market Share of the Revenue Cycle Management Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The North American healthcare revenue cycle management market dominated the global market and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. This growth is due to factors like significant changes in regulations that have largely affected the finances, organization, and delivery of healthcare services. Most US healthcare providers are deploying revenue cycle management (RCM) systems that reduce the time taken for receiving payment after providing a service. The RCM that automates many activities previously done manually is saving time, which is a major factor for the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is attributed to the increase in government initiatives to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, increasing revenue loss due to billing errors, and increasing adoption of EHR/EMR.

Revenue for healthcare providers depends on the accurate processing of medical claims. For improving the financial outcome, a healthcare organization needs to maintain a quality revenue cycle and insurance billing. The revenue cycle management team comprises of accounts receivable (A/R) management and denial management. With mounting pressure on hospitals to reduce cost, most of the care providers are losing revenue due to claim denials and their failure to submit or delay the denied claim. This has given an opportunity for specialty firms that provide revenue cycle management service.

Most hospitals are now dependent on third-party providers for denial management service, as they lack in the expert knowledge and the time to manage the reimbursement process. Most common billing errors include failure to verify insurance, filing an incomplete claim, coding errors, lack of specificity, and missing filing deadlines. Most of the care providers are now addressing the challenge by working with third-party medical billing professionals, who are expert in the overall revenue cycle management. With their expertise, these providers are able to increase the cash flow of their clients, which was otherwise neglected by the hospitals to resubmit the denied claims. It is estimated that over 90% of the claim denials can be prevented with support from providers (who have systems) and knowledge experts in this field. From the above, it can be concluded that the revenue loss to hospitals due to billing errors can be prevented by specialty revenue cycle management service providers. Thereby, this factor is expected to drive the market studied over the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

Mckesson Corporation. Scope of the Report: