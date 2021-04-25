The report focuses on the favorable Global “Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market” and its expanding nature. The Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Multi-Parameter Monitors Segment is Expected to Grow at Fastest Rate.

Multi-parameter monitors are devices that monitor various parameters, such as arterial blood pressure, heart rate, body and skin temperature, oximetry and capnography with a single device. These devices have become popular as they are small, portable, and are user-friendly. The multi-parameter remote monitoring devices are used not only by medical professionals but also by the health-conscious population as sleep and activity monitors fall in these categories. Owing to an increasing focus on a healthy lifestyle and the growing trend of self-monitoring and preventive medicine, the multi-parameter monitor segment is expected to register robust growth rates.

The Leads the Remote Patient Monitoring Market

North America is leading the remote patient monitoring devices market globally and is also anticipated to dominate the market in the future. There is a growing trend of shifting treatment from hospitals to home in order to reduce hospital bills. The increasing economic burden on hospitals due to a large number of inpatients coupled with penalties imposed under the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program formed by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is resulting in the increased adoption of remote patient monitoring devices in the United States. Furthermore, patients also prefer home healthcare because of the cost-effectiveness, privacy, and convenience which is also supplementing the market growth.

Detailed TOC of Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases due to Lifestyle Changes

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Home-based Monitoring Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Resistance from the Healthcare Industry Professionals

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.3 Lack of Proper Reimbursement

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Heart Monitors

5.1.2 Breath Monitors

5.1.3 Hematology Monitors

5.1.4 Multi-Parameter Monitors

5.1.5 Other Types of Devices

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cancer Treatment

5.2.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.3 Diabetes Treatment

5.2.4 Sleep Disorder

5.2.5 Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Home Care Settings

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Hospitals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Aerotel Medical Systems

6.1.3 AMD Global Telemedicine

6.1.4 Baxter

6.1.5 Boston Scientific

6.1.6 Covidien

6.1.7 GE Healthcare

6.1.8 Honeywell

6.1.9 Masimo Corporation

6.1.10 Medtronic

6.1.11 Omron Healthcare

6.1.12 Proteus Digital Health

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

