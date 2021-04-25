“Psoriasis Drugs Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Psoriasis Drugs market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Interleukin Inhibitors is Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Forecasted Period

Interleukin inhibitors may witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, and the factors aiding these Interleukin inhibitors are their improved safety and efficacy when compared to other psoriasis drugs, and their increased adoption among end users. Drugs like Secukinumab, and Ustekinumab, among others, are aiding market growth as the usage of drugs is increasing each year. Another benefit of the IL-mode of therapy is for the patients who are intolerant or contraindicated to TNF-α inhibitor therapy.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do so in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for psoriasis drugs, and it is expected to continue having a stronghold for a few more years. In North America, the holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing prevalence of psoriasis, the presence of favorable government initiatives, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of therapeutics, and the presence of key drug manufacturers. All these factors are expected to propel the market in the United States.

Market Overview:

The psoriasis drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The primary factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the increasing disease burden and demand for psoriasis medicines in emerging economies, the increasing use of combination therapies, and the increase in psoriasis research and pipeline drugs.

Among all these factors, one of the factors expected to have a major impact on the market growth is the increasing use of combination therapies. Research is continuing on this combination therapies approach. However, studies conducted suggest that it often eases psoriasis symptoms more effectively than either treatment by themselves. Biologics usually take a while to work. Combining a biologic with a faster-acting systemic drug, such as cyclosporine, is usually much more effective and safer. With faster, longer-lasting results and fewer side effects, requiring lower doses, many doctors are prescribing combination therapies, which is, in turn, expected to drive the psoriasis drugs market. However, factors such as side effects of existing medications may have a negative impact on market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson and Johnson (Janssen Biotech Inc.)

Celgene Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Stiefel Laboratories Inc.

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Idec