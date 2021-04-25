The report focuses on the favorable Global “Point-of-care Diagnostics market” and its expanding nature. The Point-of-care Diagnostics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Point-of-care Diagnostics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Point-of-care Diagnostics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Point-of-care Diagnostics market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Point-of-care Diagnostics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market

Key Market Trends:

Blood Glucose Testing is Expected to Hold Major Revenue Share in the Type of Products Segment

Blood glucose testing point-of-care diagnostics captured the largest share in 2018, due to the success of hand-held glucose meters, owing to their high adoption rate among the population across the world. Periodic monitoring of glucose level is of vital importance for diabetic patients, which has encouraged the adoption of POC among the diabetic patients in this segment. Other advantages associated with hand-held glucose meters are the portability and easy operability. Rising prevalence of diabetes across the world is expected to boost the segment growth in the future.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for point-of care-diagnostics, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North America region, the holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed due to the growing geriatric population base in the country, as well as the factors, such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and the favorable government regulations and initiatives undertaken for the development of healthcare infrastructure.

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases in Developing Economies

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Novel Immunoassay Techniques

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.2.4 Rising Usage of Home-based POC Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Product Recalls by Major Players Demotivate New Entrants

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies and Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Glucose Monitoring Kit

5.1.2 Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Kit

5.1.3 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kit

5.1.4 Infectious Disease Testing Kit

5.1.5 Cholesterol Test Strip

5.1.6 Hematology Testing Kit

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital/Critical Care Setting

5.2.2 Ambulatory Care Setting

5.2.3 Research Laboratory

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Siemens AG

6.1.3 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.5 Instrumentation Laboratory

6.1.6 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.7 Nova Biomedical

6.1.8 Qiagen

6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

