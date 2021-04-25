“Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
COMT (Catechol-O-Methyltransferase) Inhibitors are expected to Register Robust growth
Carbidopa-levodopa Therapy is the most effective medication for alleviating the motor symptoms of PD. However, it has been observed that this medication is not as effective as intended. Therefore, it is imperative that co-therapeutic agents, such as COMT (catechol-O-methyltransferase) inhibitors, are used along with carbidopa-levodopa therapy. The two most common COMT inhibitors, used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, are Comtan (entacapone) and Tasmar (tolcapone). Both these medications are available in the form of tablets. In addition, these medications are routinely prescribed in conjunction with carbidopa-levodopa therapy.
The Represents the Largest Market for Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics
According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 1.2 million people in the are predicted to have Parkinson’s disease by 2030. It is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States. In addition, there are thousands of patients who go undetected. As the aging population levels continue to grow, the number of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease (PD) will continue to grow, and this is expected to double by 2040. The sheer number of Parkinson’s disease patients, combined with the availability of reimbursements and high awareness, is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high cost of Parkinson’s disease therapeutics in the also leads to significant market size in terms of revenue. The average cost of Parkinson’s medication is approximately USD 2,500 per year and Parkinson’s-related surgery can cost up to USD 100,000 per patient.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Detailed TOC of Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2.2 Recent Drug Approvals
4.2.3 Growing Awareness
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Generic Competition to Key Therapies
4.3.2 High Cost of Treatment
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Mechanism of Action
5.1.1 Dopamine Agonists
5.1.2 Anticholinergic
5.1.3 MAO-B inhibitors
5.1.4 Amantadine
5.1.5 Carbidopa-levodopa
5.1.6 COMT Inhibitors
5.1.7 Other Mechanisms of Action
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.2 Impax Laboratories Inc.
6.1.3 AbbVie Inc.
6.1.4 Mylan NV
6.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim
6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc
6.1.7 M Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.8 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.10 Novartis AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
