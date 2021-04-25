The Market Eagle

News

All News

Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2024

Bysambit

Apr 25, 2021

Orthopedic Prosthetics

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Orthopedic Prosthetics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099222

Key Market Trends:

Electric-Powered Prosthetics are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type

For amputees, being fitted for a limb prosthesis is definitely a significant first footstep to recovery and regaining independence. However, one important decision patients need to make regarding a prosthetic limb is choosing between an electric or body-powered prosthesis. Electric prostheses, also commonly known as myoelectric prostheses, are controlled using electric signals which are actually created by the body muscles. Specifically, these electric-powered prosthetics work by using the user’s existing muscles in the residual limb in order to control the functions of the prosthetic device itself. A sensor present within the device is able to obtain electrical signals from these muscles. Then it translates those signals into movements and executes the demands properly. Hence, these have become a great option for those who want a natural-looking prosthesis that utilizes existing nerves for functional use.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The key factors driving the growth of the market in North America include the direct presence of key regional players, strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Recent trends in the North American orthopedic prosthetics market include the use of new polymer material and development of prosthetic device as per the functional need of patients. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing lightweight, yet highly long-lasting orthopedic prosthetics to satisfy the needs of the users.

Market Overview:

  • The orthopedic prosthetics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include an increasing number of trauma cases and accidental injuries, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of osteosarcoma.
  • According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, around 8.6 million sports and recreation injuries were reported in 2016 in the United States. Out of these, 72% were injuries related to lower and upper extremities. The injuries are increasing at a rapid rate and are a major factor for the growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market. However, the high cost of prosthetic devices is expected to hinder the market growth. According to the Bioengineering Institute Center for Neuroprosthetics, at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a basic below-the-knee prosthetic that would allow a patient to walk on flat ground costs USD 5,000-7,000, while the advanced ones can cost up to USD 20,000 or more. The high cost of the devices and lack of reimbursement policies are considered as the major restraining factors for the orthopedic prosthetics market. The other factor, which is the regulatory requirement is also restraining the growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Blatchford Ltd
  • Bock Healthcare Gmbh
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Fillauer LLC
  • Ohio Willow Wood Co.
  • Smith And Nephew PLC
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Touch Bionics Inc.
  • Zimmer Biomet.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Orthopedic prosthetics is concerned with the identification, designing, and manufacturing of custom-made artificial limbs in a patient. The devices should be of high strength and low weight. Hence, materials, such as thermoplastics, metals, carbon fiber, EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate), or a combination of these are commonly used for production. These devices are used to replace a damaged or missing body part caused by trauma, disease, or other medical conditions. In recent years, the market for orthopedic prosthetics has witnessed significant developments in designing and production technologies. The products have an increased level of comfort, usability, and increased resistance to wear and tear. The vast advances in the CAD/CAM technology and material science have helped in the growth of the market.

    Orthopedic Prosthetics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Orthopedic Prosthetics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Orthopedic Prosthetics market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099222

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Orthopedic Prosthetics market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Orthopedic Prosthetics market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Orthopedic Prosthetics ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Orthopedic Prosthetics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Orthopedic Prosthetics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Orthopedic Prosthetics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099222   

    Study objectives of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Orthopedic Prosthetics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Orthopedic Prosthetics market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Orthopedic Prosthetics market trends that influence the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market

    Detailed TOC of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Number of Trauma Cases and Accidental Injuries
    4.2.2 Technological Advancements
    4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Osteosarcoma
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies
    4.3.2 High Cost of Prosthetic Devices
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product
    5.1.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics
    5.1.2 Lower Extremity Prosthetics
    5.1.3 Sockets
    5.1.4 Other Products
    5.2 Technology
    5.2.1 Conventional
    5.2.2 Electric-Powered
    5.2.3 Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics
    5.3 End User
    5.3.1 Hospitals
    5.3.2 Prosthetic Centers
    5.3.3 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 UK
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Blatchford Ltd
    6.1.2 Bock Healthcare Gmbh
    6.1.3 DePuy Synthes
    6.1.4 Fillauer LLC
    6.1.5 Ohio Willow Wood Co.
    6.1.6 Smith And Nephew PLC
    6.1.7 Stryker Corporation
    6.1.8 Touch Bionics Inc.
    6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099222

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Dental Sterilization Trays Market 2021: Overview, New Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions forecast to 2027

    Global Speaker Docks Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

    Global Air Cushion Basketball Shoes Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027

    Global Mint Extracts and Flavors Market 2021, Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2027, Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

    Global Lignosulfonates Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

    Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    Global COVID-19 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2026

    Mobile Waterproof Bag Market Research 2021-2027; Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

    Global PTZ Camera Market Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

    Global 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

    Ramp Generators Market 2021: Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2026

    https://themarketeagle.com/

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News

    Global Sterilization Equipment Market Evaluation, Competition Tracking & Regional Analysis 2021-2026

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb
    All News

    Global SUV & Pickup Stabilizer Bar Market Revenue is to Reach a Value of CAGR Forecast Till 2026 | Growth With Top Companies – ZF, Chuo Spring, Sogefi, Huayu, Mubea

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb
    All News

    Global Supercar Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2026

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb

    You missed

    All News

    Global Sterilization Equipment Market Evaluation, Competition Tracking & Regional Analysis 2021-2026

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb
    News

    Global Spencer Probe Depth Electrodes Market Analysis 2021-2026 : Ad-Tech Medical (USA), Integra Life (USA), DIXI Medical (France), PMT Corporation (USA), HKHS (China)

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb
    All News

    Global SUV & Pickup Stabilizer Bar Market Revenue is to Reach a Value of CAGR Forecast Till 2026 | Growth With Top Companies – ZF, Chuo Spring, Sogefi, Huayu, Mubea

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb
    All News

    Global Supercar Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2026

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb