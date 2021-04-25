“Orthopedic Prosthetics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Orthopedic Prosthetics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Electric-Powered Prosthetics are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type
For amputees, being fitted for a limb prosthesis is definitely a significant first footstep to recovery and regaining independence. However, one important decision patients need to make regarding a prosthetic limb is choosing between an electric or body-powered prosthesis. Electric prostheses, also commonly known as myoelectric prostheses, are controlled using electric signals which are actually created by the body muscles. Specifically, these electric-powered prosthetics work by using the user’s existing muscles in the residual limb in order to control the functions of the prosthetic device itself. A sensor present within the device is able to obtain electrical signals from these muscles. Then it translates those signals into movements and executes the demands properly. Hence, these have become a great option for those who want a natural-looking prosthesis that utilizes existing nerves for functional use.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
The key factors driving the growth of the market in North America include the direct presence of key regional players, strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Recent trends in the North American orthopedic prosthetics market include the use of new polymer material and development of prosthetic device as per the functional need of patients. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing lightweight, yet highly long-lasting orthopedic prosthetics to satisfy the needs of the users.
Market Overview:
Detailed TOC of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Trauma Cases and Accidental Injuries
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Osteosarcoma
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies
4.3.2 High Cost of Prosthetic Devices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics
5.1.2 Lower Extremity Prosthetics
5.1.3 Sockets
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Conventional
5.2.2 Electric-Powered
5.2.3 Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Prosthetic Centers
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Blatchford Ltd
6.1.2 Bock Healthcare Gmbh
6.1.3 DePuy Synthes
6.1.4 Fillauer LLC
6.1.5 Ohio Willow Wood Co.
6.1.6 Smith And Nephew PLC
6.1.7 Stryker Corporation
6.1.8 Touch Bionics Inc.
6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
