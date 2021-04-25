“Opioids Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Opioids market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Strong Agonists are Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Receptor Binding Segment

In the receptor binding segment of the opioids market, the strong agonist category is expected to have the largest market size. This segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.02% in the forecast period. An agonist is a drug that triggers certain receptors in the brain. Methadone (strong) agonist therapy is an effective treatment for addiction to opioid drugs (such as heroin). Strong agonist opioids activate opioid receptors, and after binding tightly, undergo significant conformational changes. Strong agonists include codeine, fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone, methadone, morphine, and oxycodone. As per the US Department of Health and Human Services and National Institutes of Health, in 2015, 25.4 million Americans adults experienced pain daily. This statistic indicates the importance of pain management and impacts the opioid market positively.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Dominate in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for opioids and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. Codeine and morphine are the most commonly prescribed opioids for cancer patients to relieve pain. However, illegal use of fentanyl to relieve pain is rising across the United States. Recently, in 2018, despite the escalating trade war between the and China, medical and law enforcement officials and politicians tried to stop illegally mailed fentanyl from China to the United States. Some of the major companies in the market include Teva, Janssen, Insys, and Mylan. However, some of these companies have been involved in legal actions instituted against them for persuading doctors to influence sales of opioids to boost the market.

In the past two years, initiatives and campaigns have been initiated under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal government to fight the opioid epidemic. Due to these actions, growth of the studied market is expected to steadily slow down over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

– Opioids are considered as some of the most effective drugs for the management of pain. Moreover, their use in the management of severe pain and chronic pain, which are associated with advanced medical illness, is considered to be standard practice in most parts of the world. Due to an increase in the incidence of medical ailments, the market studied is expected to grow over the forecast period.

– The rising occurrence of orthopedic disorders, such as arthritis, elbow pain, fibromyalgia, and osteoporosis, and the associated chronic pain, is the primary factor responsible for the growth of the opioids market. Opioids play a vital role in acute post-operative settings to provide adequate analgesia. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over 30 million patients are affected by osteoarthritis each year in the United States. There is an increasing rate of osteoarthritis in the United Kingdom. According to the Arthritis UK in 2016, approximately one in five adults over 45 years in England had osteoarthritis in knee and one in nine adults had osteoarthritis in hip, which amount to around 8.5 million people suffering from the disease. In addition, the International Osteoporosis Foundation states that osteoporosis is considered as one of the most serious public health concerns among women, affecting more than 30% of the population each year in the and and leading to multiple fractures.

– According to the Office of National Drug Control Policy, in 2016, opioid painkillers were the most-commonly prescribed medication in the United States. Additionally, according to a recent study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine in 2017, it was estimated that 15% to 20% of physician visits in the involve an opioid prescription.

– Therefore, opioid therapy is the mainstay of orthopedic treatment of patients with moderate to severe pain, and this drives the growth of the opioid market. Key Manufacturers Like

Allergan Plc

Mallinckrodt LLC

Purdue Pharma LP

Rhodes Technologies LP

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical

Vertice Pharma LLC

Johnson and Johnson

INSYS Therapeutics

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Egalet Corporation