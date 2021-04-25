“Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Oligonucleotide Synthesis market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099009

Key Market Trends:

Academic Research Institutes are the Largest Segment Under End User that is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

The government and private entities are found investing in the development of academic and research infrastructure in the emerging economies. This factor is positively boosting the oligonucleotide adoption in academic research institutes. There is an increase in the genomic research projects conducted by academic research institutes that have enabled the segment to account for the dominant share in the market.

North America is the Largest Growing Segment and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America dominates the market due to the presence of better health care infrastructure and increasing usage of oligonucleotides by pharmaceutical companies of the region. Furthermore, the strong foothold of North America in genomics, proteomics, oncology, diagnostic screening, and drug discovery has significantly contributed to maintaining its large share.

Market Overview:

The growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market is due to the increasing government investments and R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the use of synthesized oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications.

The usage of synthetic oligonucleotides has been increasing rapidly over the past decade, owing to several benefits offered by molecular diagnostics and growing clinical applications. The nucleic acid application techniques are the reference methods and are very useful for carrying out the molecular diagnosis in several diseases, like for the detection of infectious diseases, such as hepatitis.

Synthetic oligonucleotides also have significant clinical applications, primarily for the detection of autoimmune antibodies. There have been consistent developments in synthetic biology over the past few years, where synthetic oligonucleotides were used to develop assays for the detection of anti-double-stranded DNAs. Thus, all these factors are responsible for the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

In addition, there are also other major factors influencing the market for oligonucleotide synthesis. This includes the increasing advancement in the field of healthcare, increasing demand for innovation in the field of life science and medical academics, increasing investment by the government for the development of genomic technologies, and the increasing demand for oligonucleotide synthesis technologies by the public and private research firms. Key Manufacturers Like

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Bio

Synthesis Inc.

Eurofins Genomics

Eurogentec

GE Healthcare

GenScript

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.