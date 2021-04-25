The report focuses on the favorable Global “Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market” and its expanding nature. The Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Oncology Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Radiotherapy can be used to treat various medical conditions, especially cancer, using radiation to weaken or destroy particular targeted cells. PET, which is a precise technique, uses isotopes produced in a cyclotron. It is highly used for a clinical role in oncology, with fluorine-18 as the tracer, and is proven to be the most accurate non-invasive method of detecting and evaluating most cancers. A new field for cancer treatment is targeted alpha therapy (TAT) or alpha radio-immunotherapy, especially for the control of dispersed cancers. Nuclear medicine is proven effective in oncology in several roles, spanning the course of the disease, including the characterization of a mass, staging, restaging, and monitoring of therapeutic response. Hence, owing to these associated factors, the oncology segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate.

North America captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America captured the largest market share in the nuclear medicine radioisotopes market. The was the largest contributor to the revenue of North America, and is expected to retain its dominance owing to the higher procedural volume and increasing adoption of the nuclear medicine isotopes for various therapeutic applications. Bone scintigraphy is the next most common nuclear medicine procedure performed in the United States, but it represents only 17% of procedures. The volume of PET procedures in the is approximately 1.5 million per year. Oncology accounts for more than 90% of the PET and PET/CT procedures performed, whereas cardiology and neurology account for about 4% each. Canada is the largest producer of Technetium-99m. Due to the use of Tc-99m in radiopharmaceuticals, the market is expected to grow at a tremendous rate in Canada. 80% of the nuclear medicine market is driven by Tc-99m in various diagnostic procedures and treatments. Considering these factors associated with the and Canada, the North American market is expected to experience accelerated growth rates and market dominance.

Detailed TOC of Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Cancer and Cardiac Disorders

4.2.2 Widening Applications of Nuclear Medicine

4.2.3 Increasing SPECT and PET Applications

4.2.4 Increasing Patient Awareness for Healthcare

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Reimbursement Complications

4.3.2 Regulatory Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Radioisotopes

5.1.1 Technetium-99m (Tc-99m)

5.1.2 Thallium-201 (Tl-201)

5.1.3 Iodine (I-123)

5.1.4 Fluorine-18

5.1.5 Rubidium-82 (Rb-82)

5.1.6 Iodine-131 (I-131)

5.1.7 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)

5.1.8 Radium-223 (Ra-223) & Alpharadin

5.1.9 Actinium-225 (Ac-225)

5.1.10 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Cardiology

5.2.3 Lymphoma

5.2.4 Thyroid

5.2.5 Neurology

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group

6.1.2 Cardiarc Ltd

6.1.3 Digirad Corporation

6.1.4 CMR Naviscan (Gamma Medica Inc.)

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Positron Corp.

6.1.7 Segami Corporation

6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare GmBH

6.1.9 Nordion (Canada) Inc.

6.1.10 NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

6.1.11 Bracco S.p.A

6.1.12 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.1.13 Curium

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

