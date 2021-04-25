“Neuromodulation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Neuromodulation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Holds the Largest Market Share in the Internal Neuromodulation Type
The process of numbing/reducing chronic pain by passing continuous low voltage electric current to the spinal cord is referred to as spinal cord stimulation (SCS). The SCS devices are FDA approved and are the most widely accepted neurostimulation techniques across the world. These devices are of basic three types namely, rechargeable, conventional, and radiofrequency systems. SCS is used in neurological problems, such as nerve damage, arachnoiditis, failed-back surgery syndrome, neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome, and neuritis. Along with the associated benefits and effectiveness, SCS also has some pitfalls, such as overstimulation, intermittent stimulation, lead dispositioning, and device malfunctioning. However, the benefits of the SCS outrank the pitfalls, thus boosting the segment’s growth over the forecast period.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America dominated the overall neuromodulation market with the accounting as the major contributor to the market. The presence of major market players and huge pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the rising investments in the country for the adoption of advanced technologies, is expected to boost the regional growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising concern about the prevalence of neurological disorder and other associated disorders is stimulating the need for the adoption of neuromodulation techniques. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
Neuromodulation market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Neuromodulation market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Neuromodulation market have also been involved in the study.
Detailed TOC of Neuromodulation Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
4.2.2 Increase in the Aging Population
4.2.3 Strong Product Pipeline
4.2.4 Expanded Target Applications and New Indications
4.2.5 Growing Investments
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies
4.3.2 Lack of Trained Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Internal Neuromodulation
5.1.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)
5.1.1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)
5.1.1.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
5.1.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)
5.1.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)
5.1.2 External Neuromodulation (Non-Invasive)
5.1.2.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
5.1.2.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
5.1.2.3 Respiratory Electrical Stimulation (RES)
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Parkinson’s disease
5.2.2 Depression
5.2.3 Chronic Pain
5.2.4 Failed Back Surgery
5.2.5 Ischemia
5.2.6 Urine Incontinence
5.2.7 Fecal Incontinence
5.2.8 Epilepsy
5.2.9 Gastroparesis
5.2.10 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Medtronic PLC
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 St. Jude Medical Inc.
6.1.4 Synapse Biomedical Inc.
6.1.5 Nevro Corporation
6.1.6 Neurosigma Inc.
6.1.7 Neuropace Inc.
6.1.8 Neuronetics Inc.
6.1.9 Cyberonics Inc.
6.1.10 BioControl Medical
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
