“Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Gastrointestinal Segment, under Application, is expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period.

The gastrointestinal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, owing to the rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases in the young, adult, and geriatric groups, worldwide. Dyspepsia, irritable-bowel syndrome, and constipation are some of the examples of gastrointestinal disorders. Gastroesophageal reflux disease is also a prevalent form of the organic gastrointestinal disorder. Minimally-invasive surgery has gained popularity for benign diseases, and has proved its safety and efficacy over traditional methods, owing to which, it has gained substantial attention in the past several years. According to the data published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 32.3 million of visits to physician offices, with diseases of the digestive system as the primary diagnosis in the United States. With the increase in the government’s continuous effort to improve the health of people, the number of gastrointestinal surgeries is bound to rise, which, in turn, may improve the scope for minimally-invasive devices meant for gastrointestinal surgery.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America held a major share for the minimally-invasive surgery devices market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. North America is anticipated to dominate the minimally-invasive neurosurgery devices market, globally. The factors attributed to the high growth of the region are the increasing number of neurological disorders and the growing adoption of minimally-invasive surgeries in the region. More than 65 million American citizens suffer from lower back problems, every year. Neurosurgery and skull-based surgery are undergoing a paradigm shift. The physicians are using endoscopic techniques to visualize and excise lesions that were previously addressed through large, open surgeries. The advantages of minimally-invasive surgeries, such as less invasiveness, quick recovery time of patients, and low-cost of treatment, have augmented the demand for minimally-invasive neurosurgery devices in the region. Furthermore, advancements in various surgical devices from established key players, in the United States, are likely to drive the market growth in North America.

Market Overview:

The minimally-invasive surgery devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 8%, over the forecast period. The major factors for the growth of the minimally-invasive surgery devices market include the higher acceptance rate of minimally-invasive surgeries over traditional surgeries, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic disorders, and technological advancements.

Minimally-invasive surgeries (MIS) cause less post-operative pain, and hence, patients receive smaller dosages of pain killers. As there are minimal cuts or stitches involved, the hospital stay is relatively shorter, and patients need not visit the hospital frequently. Traditional open surgeries involve long incisions made through the muscles, and these muscles take a considerable amount of time to heal, whereas MIS procedures involve smaller incisions, leading to quicker recovery. In addition, the body scars involved in MIS are barely noticeable. The main advantage of MIS over the traditional open surgeries is the higher precision due to video-assisted equipment, which produces a better and magnified image of the organs or body parts being operated. These surgeries are gaining wider acceptance among the geriatric population, due to the relatively shorter recovery time. Few organizations, such as the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) and the International Society of Gynecologic Endoscopy (ISGE), are collaborating with healthcare agencies in South Africa, to create awareness about the benefits of MIS, and improve the adoption rate. Thus, owing to the benefits associated with minimally-invasive surgeries, the adoption rate is increasing, which may increase the overall growth of the market over the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

Abbott Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation