The report focuses on the favorable Global “Metabolomics market” and its expanding nature. The Metabolomics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Metabolomics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Metabolomics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Metabolomics market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Metabolomics Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Metabolomics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market

Reasons to Purchase Metabolomics Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Metabolomics market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Metabolomics market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Metabolomics market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Metabolomics market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Metabolomics market players

Key Market Trends:

Biomarker and Drug Discovery Segment, under Application, is Expected to Hold the Highest Revenue

The biomarket and drug discovery segment, under application, is projected to record a CAGR of 13.4%, over the forecast period.

Metabolomics focus mainly on profiling small-molecule metabolites (metabolic profiling), and differ from genomics and proteomics, which characterize the profiles of genes and proteins, respectively. Additionally, biomarkers are the objective and quantitatively-measurable indicators of biological or pathogenic processes. Both metabolomics and biomarkers are progressively used in drug discovery and development, managing disease progression, especially for the personalized or precision medicine. Metabolomics and biomarkers are likely to advance the drug development and personalized therapy in the future, mainly in highly demanding disease areas, such as cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, cancer, mental health, and other infectious diseases. The increasing challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry, such as dwindling discovery pipelines, limited budget sanctioned for a particular R&D, increasing regulatory control, significant gaps in the future drug markets, are expected to drive growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the market, over other regions, throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption rate of healthcare technology, well-established direct sales channel across the region, and continuous boost to small and mid-sized metabolomics-oriented research communities and companies, globally, from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) program, help in the growth of metabolomics business.

Study objectives of Metabolomics Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Metabolomics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Metabolomics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Metabolomics market trends that influence the global Metabolomics market

Detailed TOC of Metabolomics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines

4.2.2 High Investments by Public and Private Sectors in the Field of Metabolomics

4.2.3 Rising Need for Early and Accurate Diagnosis of Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Tools and Instruments

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Metabolite Analysis

5.1.1 Analytical Techniques

5.1.1.1 Separation Techniques

5.1.1.1.1 Liquid Chromatography

5.1.1.1.2 Gas Chromatography

5.1.1.1.3 Capillary Electrophoresis

5.1.1.2 Detection Techniques

5.1.1.2.1 Mass Spectrometry

5.1.1.2.2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

5.1.1.2.3 Other Detection Techniques

5.1.2 Bioinformatics Tools and Database

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Biomarker and Drug Discovery

5.2.2 Toxicology

5.2.3 Nutrigenomics

5.2.4 Personalized Medicine

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 Bruker Corporation

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)

6.1.5 LECO Corporation

6.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.8 Waters Corporation

6.1.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.10 Kore Technology Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

