“Medical Laser Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Medical Laser market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Semiconductor is Expected to Hold the Largest Revenue in the Products Segment

The semiconductor segment held a maximum share in 2018, as these semiconductors are widely used in aesthetic procedures and photodynamic treatment. Furthermore, semiconductor laser systems offer the deepest penetration levels and superior melanin absorption. These unique characteristics make the semiconductor laser the most suitable technology for laser hair removal, hence enabling safe and effective treatment of all skin and hair types in all body areas.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Medical Laser Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

The North American medical laser market dominated the global market and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. The increasing preference for cosmetic procedures and high adoption rate of novel technologies are the primary factors behind large market size.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness, and trend of medical tourism in the developing economies of the region.

Market Overview:

The growth of the medical laser market is attributed to the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, increasing incidences of eye disorders, and an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures.

The rising demand for surgeries with faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, less pain, reduced scarring, better control on bleeding, and increased accuracy are anticipated to boost the demand for various endoscopy devices. Technological advances in surgical techniques and enhancement in equipment handling have transformed surgical procedures, including the introduction of minimally invasive surgeries.

These procedures usually provide equivalent outcomes to traditional open surgery, along with offering significant benefits, such as less major bleeding, fewer post-op infections, fewer complications, shorter length of stay, quicker return to normal activities, less scarring, and comparable/lower cost, among other such benefits. As a result, these procedures have become more popular in recent times. Aging patients are fragile, and thus, the use of minimally invasive devices (while performing surgeries) becomes important. Hence, the increase in the prevalence of geriatric population is also driving the market.

Globally, there is an increased demand for cosmetic surgery procedures, which include surgical and non-surgical procedures that improve the appearance by reshaping and enhancing the body structure. For instance, as per a report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2016, around 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures and 15.5 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures were performed. This high adoption of medical lasers in the area of cosmetic surgery is also expected to propel the growth of the medical laser market. Key Manufacturers Like

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Koninklijke Philips NV

IRIDEX Corporation

Biolase Inc.

Syneron

Candela

Lumenis Ltd

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Cutera Inc.

American Medical Systems

PhotoMedex Inc.

Biolitec AG

AngioDynamics Corp.

Novadaq Technologies Inc.