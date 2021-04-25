The report focuses on the favorable Global “Medical Imaging market” and its expanding nature. The Medical Imaging market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Medical Imaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Medical Imaging market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Medical Imaging market have also been involved in the study.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999563

TOC of Medical Imaging Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Medical Imaging market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Medical Imaging Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Medical Imaging market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Medical Imaging market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Medical Imaging market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Medical Imaging market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Medical Imaging market players

Key Market Trends:

Oncology Segment under Application is expected to Account for Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Oncology deals with diagnosis and treatment of tumors and cancers, which is one the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. Among both sexes, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers in the world with lung cancer alone contributing to more than 13% of the total cases diagnosed.

According to WHO, cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015, including nearly 1 in 6 deaths globally. In addition, one-third of deaths are due to high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use (includes approximately 22% of cancer deaths), and alcohol use. Additionally, there are several minor side effects, such as nausea, headaches, dry mouth, diarrhea, allergic reaction, and others, as well as some major side effects, such as kidney disease, dementia, and others associated with its use, which can affect the adoption rate, and hence can be a restraining factor in the market.

Medical imaging plays a vital role in interventional oncology (with rising opportunities to diagnose and treat in a targeted and minimally or non-invasive manner) as well as in chemo and radiation therapy. Tools, such as CT, are the highly beneficial and preferred method of imaging for many conditions, including trauma patients. Comparatively, PET is mostly preferred as compared to SPECT, and there are hybrid medical devices also available such as PET/CT or PET/MRI.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share of the medical imaging market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The contributes to the major share in the medical imaging market, which can be attributed to the increasing technological advances, higher affordability rates from the population, and the number of diagnostic procedures increasing on a yearly basis. According to OECD, till 2007, the number of MRI units being available per one million of the population was 25.9. The volume rose to approximately 39 by 2015, reported as of 2017, including 20.3 in ambulatory services and 18.7 in hospitals. MRI diagnostic is a growing field, both in terms of the number of the installed scanner and in the number of scans being performed. Based on the data by OECD, the is one of the leaders, second only to Japan, both in terms of availability and utilization.

Hence, with the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, increasing demand for advanced healthcare systems among the aging population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999563

Study objectives of Medical Imaging Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Medical Imaging market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Medical Imaging market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Medical Imaging market trends that influence the global Medical Imaging market

Detailed TOC of Medical Imaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging

4.2.3 Increase in the Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Expensive Procedures and Equipment

4.3.2 Side Effects of Diagnostic Imaging

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 X-Ray Equipment

5.1.1.1 Stationary

5.1.1.2 Portable

5.1.2 Fluoroscopy

5.1.2.1 Fixed Fluoroscope

5.1.2.2 Mobile Fluoroscope

5.1.3 MRI

5.1.3.1 Closed Systems

5.1.3.2 Open Systems

5.1.4 Ultrasound

5.1.5 Computed Tomography

5.1.6 Other Imaging Modalities

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Oncology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedics

5.2.5 Gastroenterology

5.2.6 Gynecology

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.3 Esaote SpA

6.1.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.7 Hologic Corporation

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

6.1.9 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Global PEEK Fasteners Market 2021: by Product Types & Application, Top Manufacturer and Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2027

Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

Global Rodent Mouth Gags Market 2027: Analysis by Product Types & Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions and Market Overview

Global Conducting polymers(CP) Type Electronic Nose Market 2021 Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2027

Sneaker Storage Box Market 2021: Overview, New Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions forecast to 2027

Global Coconut Flavors Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Supply Demand and Sales to 2026

FRP Panel Market Analysis by Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2026

Global Tailshaft Market 2021 Outlook to 2027: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

CNC Machine Tools Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2027

Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application to 2026