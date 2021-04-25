“Laboratory Information Management System Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Laboratory Information Management System market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14098973

Key Market Trends:

Software Segment, by Component, is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Market

A laboratory information management system (LIMS) software helps in the effective management of samples and data associated with it. With the help of LIMS, a lab can integrate instruments, manage samples, and automate the workflows. LIMS software is also being used in modern genomics. The unprecedented amount of data that is generated from modern genomics is easily managed with the help of the LIMS software. Owing to the increased efforts of clinicians and researchers for the betterment of lab operations and increasing number of samples in the labs, the demand for LIMS software is increasing, which is contributing to the growth of this segment of the market studied.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for laboratory information management systems and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of the systems in the country. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.

Market Overview:

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the rising demand for bio-banking, increasing focus on improvisation of the laboratory, and technological advancements in LIMS offerings.

From the past few years, there has been an explosive rise in the number of samples generated for research and analysis purposes, due to the rising number of life-threatening diseases. Similarly, a significant rise in the focus on the high quality of samples and efficient management of the same have become great points of concern. This rise in the sample is pushing the researchers toward cost pressure, managing regulatory issues, storage issues, and so on. For the sake of better management of these samples, biobanks are continuously taking efforts. The LIMS helps the biobanks in the management and tracking of the samples that are generated within the framework of clinical trials, cohort projects, various biological studies, and specific protocols. In addition, the LIMS also plays a key role in advancing the discoveries with the provision of concerned biospecimens to the end users, such as hospitals and clinics. However, factors such as the cost associated with the implementation of a laboratory information management system, among others, may hinder the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

Abbott Laboratories

LabVantage

LabWare

McKesson Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LabLynx

Computing Solutions

Labworks LLC

Siemens