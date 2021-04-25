“Insulin Infusion Pumps Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Insulin Infusion Pumps market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends: – The Insulin Pump Market is Growing with the CAGR of 7% in the Forecast Period

Owing to the rising rate of obesity, growing genetic factors for type 2 diabetes, and the increasing number of type 1 diabetes patients, it is likely that the insulin infusion pump market will continue to grow.

Insulin pump use is high among the type 1 population. It is also growing in type 2 patients. The ratio of children to adult, or type 1 to type 2, patient’s usage of insulin pumps varies across countries.

North America Holds the Highest Market Share

North America holds the highest market share in the insulin pump market and is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR, of 9.05% in the forecast period, because of the favorable reimbursement policy. Although the pump and its supplies (tubing, insulin cartridges, and infusion sets) continue to be expensive, insurance coverage has improved considerably over the years.

The global insulin infusion pump market is set to witness a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period. Insulin infusion pumps work as an alternative to the traditional system of daily injections or an insulin pen.

Insulin infusion pumps reduce the large swings in blood glucose level, lessen pain, and deliver more accurately than injections. The scheduling of meal timings is not required when using pumps.

This makes infusion pumps more user-friendly for patients. Insulin therapy is also known as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII). It is an efficient and flexible method of insulin delivery.

The insulin pump has evolved and is more reliable than it was previously. CSII technology has witnessed numerous technological advancements, like the integration of continuous glucose monitoring with the pump. Now, insulin pumps can control the algorithm that automatically delivers the insulin, after analyzing the blood glucose reading Key Manufacturers Like

