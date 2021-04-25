The Market Eagle

Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2021-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Apr 25, 2021

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing

The report focuses on the favorable Global “In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market” and its expanding nature. The In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The in-vitro toxicology testing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Factors that are driving market growth include the opposition to the use of animals in pre-clinical research, significant advancements in-vitro toxicology assays, and growing awareness regarding drug product safety.
  • In-vitro tests provide toxicity information in a cost-effective and timesaving manner. It is anticipated that rapid advances in biomedical sciences will result in the development of newer and advanced in-vitro test strategies for hazard characterization. Toxicity testing is slowly becoming proficient with various advanced technologies aiding the process. It is currently poised to take advantage of promising revolutions from the field of biotechnology. The applications of toxicity testing are set to increase with advances in biotechnology, resulting in a demand for the same in the market. The advances in toxicity testing practices, such as bioinformatics, computational toxicology, epigenetics, etc., hold the potential for a paradigm shift from whole-animal testing to in-vitro methods that evaluate changes in various processes, which use cell lines and other cellular components. A number of emerging fields and techniques are contributing major new insights for understanding biologic responses to chemicals in human tissues. These advances are expected to drive the growth of the in-vitro toxicology market during the forecast period.
  • However, the screening process is quite stringent for the approval of any healthcare molecule. Many molecules fail in the toxicity study stage and are barred from entering the market. In-vitro toxicology testing as an alternative to animal testing is by default always under the lens, as it is intended to replace a fully approved method for toxicity study (animal testing). This is because in-vitro toxicology testing has to match closely to the standards from in-vivo animal testing. Regulators, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has issued guidance with regard to in-vitro studies to be conducted during drug development. However, current regulatory guidance does not address specific study designs for in-vitro toxicity testing. The experimental procedures and documentation of data for in-vitro testing should be rigorous, reproducible, with specific analytical methods, along with documentation of assay procedures and results. Therefore, these stringent regulations are restraining the growth of the in-vitro toxicology testing market, globally. Other factors, such as incapability of in-vitro models to determine autoimmunity and immunostimulation, are also acting as major restraints for the market studied.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio
  • Rad Laboratories
  • Covance
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • GE Healthcare
  • Merck KGaA
  • Promega Corporation
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • In-vitro toxicity testing is referred to as the method of scientifically analyzing the effects of lethal or toxic chemical materials either on mammalian cells or on cultured bacteria. In-vitro testing methods are performed mainly for the purpose of identifying potentially harmful chemicals and/or for confirming the deficiency of certain toxic properties in the initial stages of the development of possibly useful novel substances, including therapeutic drugs, agricultural chemicals, and even food additives.

    TOC of In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Cell Culture is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type

    Recent inventions and advances in human cell culture exposure, as well as test systems, have allowed the expansion and development of in-vitro assay systems, which are predictive, demonstrative and suitable for toxicity screening of a varied range of chemicals including nanomaterials and airborne materials. In-vitro toxicology involves using cells or tissues grown or maintained in a controlled laboratory environment to examine the toxic properties of various compounds and mixtures. This further enables one to examine the toxicity of xenobiotics at the basic level of the cell without involving the interplay of complex physiological systemic effects, which are often observed in entire organisms. However, definite cellular functions could be studied with primary cell cultures obtained from specific tissues such as the kidney or gills for ionic homeostasis, liver for xenobiotic biotransformation, and the nerve cells for neurotransmitter signaling effects.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Do So in the Forecast Period

    Over the past few years, technical advancements and supportive government regulations have led to the rapid development of innovative, cost-effective testing for establishing drug, device, chemical and cosmetic safety, in North America. The significant increase in investment in instruments and the ongoing expansion of laboratory capabilities, across the region, currently, enable clients to establish toxicological profiles of medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals. These investments include an expansion of the existing cell/tissue culture capabilities, flow cytometry, and mass spectrometry facilities, apart from the introduction of high throughput screening, automation, and multiplexing technologies for biomarker analysis.

    Study objectives of In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market trends that influence the global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market

    Detailed TOC of In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Opposition to the Usage of Animals in Pre-clinical Research
    4.2.2 Significant Advancements In-vitro Toxicology Assays
    4.2.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding Drug Product Safety
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Incapability of In-vitro Models to Determine Autoimmunity and Immunostimulation
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework for the In-vitro Tests
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 Cell Culture
    5.1.2 High Throughput
    5.1.3 Molecular Imaging
    5.1.4 OMICS
    5.2 By Method
    5.2.1 Cellular Assay
    5.2.2 Biochemical Assay
    5.2.3 In Silica
    5.2.4 Ex-vivo
    5.3 By Application
    5.3.1 Systemic Toxicology
    5.3.2 Dermal Toxicity
    5.3.3 Endorine Disruption
    5.3.4 Occular Toxicity
    5.3.5 Other Applications
    5.4 By End User
    5.4.1 Pharmaceutical Industry
    5.4.2 Cosmetics & Household Products
    5.4.3 Diagnostics
    5.4.4 Chemicals Industry
    5.4.5 Food Industry
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.1.1 US
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.2.1 Germany
    5.5.2.2 UK
    5.5.2.3 France
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Spain
    5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 Japan
    5.5.3.3 India
    5.5.3.4 Australia
    5.5.3.5 South Korea
    5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.4.1 GCC
    5.5.4.2 South Africa
    5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5 South America
    5.5.5.1 Brazil
    5.5.5.2 Argentina
    5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.2 Agilent Technologies
    6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories
    6.1.4 Covance
    6.1.5 Eurofins Scientific
    6.1.6 GE Healthcare
    6.1.7 Merck KGaA
    6.1.8 Promega Corporation
    6.1.9 Quest Diagnostics
    6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

