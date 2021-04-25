“In-Vitro Fertilization Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. In-Vitro Fertilization market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The IVF Culture Media Segment is Estimated to Hold the Largest Share in Terms of Revenue Generated

The IVF culture media segment is expected to hold the largest share by revenue generated, during the forecast period. The large share can be attributed to the high volume of culture media. Other products, such as IVF cabinet and micromanipulator are capital equipment requiring one time investments. However, culture media is required in every IVF procedure. Semen processing media, ovum processing media, cryopreservation media, and embryo culture media are the major culture media types used during IVF procedures. Fertility centers across the globe are using the latest generation of culture media to maximize the success of the procedure. Furthermore, market players are continuously launching improved versions of their culture media, which, in turn, is leading to the growth of the segment.

On the basis of the end user, fertility clinics are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. With the rise in demand for artificial reproductive techniques, the number of fertility clinics is increasing considerably, especially in the developing regions.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register a Rapid Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a high growth during the forecast period, owing to the less stringent regulatory environment associated with in vitro fertilization. The low cost of IVF in Asia-Pacific, especially in India, when compared to developed countries like the and Germany, and the growing medical tourism for IVF are also supplementing the growth of the market in the region. Hospitals and fertility centers in are providing specialized services for international patients. Due to less stringent legal measures and regulatory requirements, the fertility centers in can provide more patient-oriented treatments when compared with the developed regions, which is leading to the expansion of the market in the region.

Market Overview:

The in-vitro fertilization market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The market witnessed impressive growth in recent times. Increasing awareness, rising success rates of IVF, and disorders due to the delayed onset of pregnancy have stimulated the demand for in vitro fertilization techniques across the world.

The proportion of women who are intentionally delaying pregnancies beyond the age of 35 years has been increasing in the past few years. Delay in pregnancy is a major cause of infertility. Delayed pregnancies, in many cases, lead to pregnancy-associated complications and increased chance of infertility. It has been estimated that the global average fertility rate, currently, is around 2.5%, and a major reason attributed to this is delayed pregnancies. The increasing trend of delayed pregnancy is contributing to the higher adoption of IVF techniques. As per the estimates of the International Committee for Monitoring Assisted Reproduction Technologies (ICMART), the number of children conceived by assisted reproduction technologies (ART) has crossed five million.< Key Manufacturers Like

