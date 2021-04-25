The Market Eagle

News

All News

Global Immunoassays Market 2021 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Bysambit

Apr 25, 2021

Immunoassays

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Immunoassays market” and its expanding nature. The Immunoassays market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The immunoassays market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include cost-effectiveness, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and high sensitivity and specificity of immunoassays.
  • Compared to conventional tests, immunoassays have been proven to provide highly accurate results even with very small samples. These immunoassays are considered to have a detection limit of 1pg/ml, which can be attributed to the fact that immunoassays are based entirely on immunologic reactions. Immunologic reactions are highly specific, as they can take place only in the presence of proper immunologic agents. For instance, an antibody against a viral protein cannot bind with an antigen that is derived from bacteria. This high specificity indicates high accuracy in results, which enable high sensitivity in the detection of diseases. This high sensitivity not only helps in easy detection, but also eliminates the need for secondary verifications, which ultimately saves a lot of costs. Thus, the high sensitivity, specificity, and cost-saving nature of immunoassays are driving the growth of the immunoassays market. However, factors, such as complex assay procedures and limitations associated with immunoassays, may hinder the market growth.

    Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099139

    Key Manufacturers

  • Abbott Laboratories Inc.
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Devon Medical Products
  • EDP Biotech Corporation
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Luminex Corporation
  • Meridian Life Science Inc.
  • Qiagen NV

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Immunoassays market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Immunoassays market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Immunoassays market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Immunoassays are bioanalytical methods, in which the quantitation of the analyte depends on the reaction of an antigen (analyte) and an antibody.

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099139

    TOC of Immunoassays Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Immunoassays market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Immunoassays Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Immunoassays market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Immunoassays market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Immunoassays market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Immunoassays market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Immunoassays market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Infectious Disease Segment, under Application, is Expected to Lead the Market

    Immunoassays for infectious disease are expected to lead the market, and continue the same during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the upsurge in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as Lyme disease, salmonella infections, tuberculosis (TB), and meningococcal ailments cases. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one-fourth of the world’s population is infected with TB. In 2017, there were approximately 10 million people, around the world, who were infected with TB, and 1.3 million deaths occurred due to TB, across the world. Therefore, utilization of immunoassays may help in detecting these diseases, which is anticipated to increase the market growth.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

    Currently, North America dominates the market for immunoassays, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of chronic disorders, infectious diseases, increasing number of geriatric population, as well as due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of medical devices in the region. Moreover, high expenditure on R&D by government organizations and pharmaceutical companies, for disorders and diseases, such as chronic ailments and diabetes, are some of the primary factors driving the regional market.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099139   

    Study objectives of Immunoassays Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Immunoassays market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Immunoassays market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Immunoassays market trends that influence the global Immunoassays market

    Detailed TOC of Immunoassays Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 High Sensitivity and Specificity of Immunoassays
    4.2.2 Cost Effectiveness
    4.2.3 Growth in the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Complex Assay Procedures
    4.3.2 Limitations Associated with Immunoassays
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 Enzyme Immunoassay
    5.1.2 Fluorescence Immunoassay
    5.1.3 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay
    5.1.4 Radioimmunoassay
    5.1.5 Nephelometric Immunoassay
    5.1.6 Other Technologies
    5.2 By Therapeutic Area
    5.2.1 Cardiology
    5.2.2 Thyroid
    5.2.3 Autoimmune Disease
    5.2.4 Oncology
    5.2.5 Infectious Disease
    5.2.6 Hematology
    5.2.7 Allergy
    5.2.8 Other Therapeutic Areas
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Hospital and Centralized Laboratories
    5.3.2 Pharma and Biotech Firm
    5.3.3 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.
    6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company
    6.1.3 Danaher Corporation
    6.1.4 Devon Medical Products
    6.1.5 EDP Biotech Corporation
    6.1.6 Hologic Inc.
    6.1.7 Luminex Corporation
    6.1.8 Meridian Life Science Inc.
    6.1.9 Qiagen NV

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Global Wheelchair Back Cushions Market 2021: by Product Types & Application, Top Manufacturer and Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2027

    Global Non-Woven Fabric Market 2020: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research’s

    Ceramic Fasteners Market 2027 Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

    Global Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market 2020-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

    Spot Filters Market 2021: Overview, New Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions forecast to 2027

    Global Digital Cable Set-Top Box Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

    Sack Kraft Papers Industry 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

    Ultrasonic Gas Flowmeter Market 2020 Capacity Production Overview, Market Share Analysis, Demand Overview, Import Export Consumption

    Veneer and Plywood Sheet Market Growth Opportunities, Sales, Revenue, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

    Global Lint Remover Market Size 2021: Study Report with Prospects and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

    Global Trenbolone Acetate (CAS 10161-34-9) Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    https://themarketeagle.com/

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News

    Global SUV & Pickup Stabilizer Bar Market Revenue is to Reach a Value of CAGR Forecast Till 2026 | Growth With Top Companies – ZF, Chuo Spring, Sogefi, Huayu, Mubea

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb
    All News

    Global Supercar Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2026

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb
    All News

    Global Straddle Carrier Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast 2026 by ReportsWeb

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb

    You missed

    News

    Global Spencer Probe Depth Electrodes Market Analysis 2021-2026 : Ad-Tech Medical (USA), Integra Life (USA), DIXI Medical (France), PMT Corporation (USA), HKHS (China)

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb
    All News

    Global SUV & Pickup Stabilizer Bar Market Revenue is to Reach a Value of CAGR Forecast Till 2026 | Growth With Top Companies – ZF, Chuo Spring, Sogefi, Huayu, Mubea

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb
    All News

    Global Supercar Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2026

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb
    All News

    Global Straddle Carrier Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast 2026 by ReportsWeb

    Apr 25, 2021 reportsweb