“Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Monoplace HBOT is the Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

The monoplace HBOT segment held a maximum share in 2018, due to factors, like commercial availability of monoplace systems and high adoption of such devices, due to ease of handling and less requirement of hospital gas supply. The market is majorly dominated by few products, such as BARA-MEDXD, BARA-MED, BARA-MED Select by ETC Hyperbaric Chambers (Environmental Tectonics Corporation); PAH-S1 Hyperbaric Chamber & PAH-S1-3800 Hyperbaric Chamber by Pan-America Hyperbarics Inc.

The monoplace HBOT devices segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for monoplace systems in hospitals and clinics, due to their higher availability in the market, along with ease in installation.

North American Region Holds the Largest Share of the Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The North American region is expected to dominate the market, owing to factors, such as rising disposable income, increasing population, and the rising need for wound healing treatment, which have impelled the demand for HBOT in the region. According to the National Institutes of Health, human skin wound is a significant indirect threat to the economy, as the government takes responsibility for the treatment of the public. This has led the government to invest huge amounts of money toward developing effective treatment methods. Research in the has revealed that the incidence of non-healing cutaneous wounds is about 5 to 7 million per year, in the country. The relative spending for these wounds is about USD 25 billion. The cost burden to the US healthcare system has been so severe that the medical services and centers for medical care have made amendments to the reimbursement policy for wound care, providing economic incentives for hospitals, in order to improve and reduce costs. All of the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices market.

Market Overview:

The hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, widening the application of HBOT devices in cosmetic procedures and wound healing, and technological advancements.

HBOT devices are used in chronic problem wounds caused by diabetes, venous or arterial insufficiency, crush injuries, and wounds/tissue damage caused by the late effects of radiation therapy. The chronic wounds impose a significant burden on the individual, the healthcare system, and the society as a whole. According to the estimates of the National Health Services (NHS), 1.5% of the UK population is estimated to have a leg ulcer. Furthermore, as per the NHS Benchmarking 2016 annual audit, approximately 39% of a district nursing service workload is attributed to wound care. The annual cost of managing wounds in the NHS and associated comorbidities has been estimated to be EUR 5.3 billion, which is more than what is on par with the obesity treatment costs, according to the study published in 2017 by Guest J, Venous Leg Ulcer Management in Clinical Practice in the UK: Costs and Outcomes. Thus, the rising incidences and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds are expected to drive the growth of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices market over the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

