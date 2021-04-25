The report focuses on the favorable Global “Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market” and its expanding nature. The Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends: – The Tradjenta Market will Surpass Merck’s Januvia During the Forecast Period

The global Tradjenta market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7 %, during the forecast period, 2019-2024, and is expected to surpass the Januvia market, which held the maximum market share in 2018. The Tradjenta market includes its combination Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR, a combination of linagliptin (Tradjenta) and metformin hydrochloride, for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The type-2 diabetes drug, Tradjenta (linagliptin) was not launched in Germany, because of a decision by the county’s reimbursement authority, which concluded that it doesn’t provide any additional benefits, compared to the medicines already on the market.

North America Holds the Highest Market Share

The Asia-Pacific holds 32% of the market share in the global DPP-4 market, followed by North America, which holds the highest market share. Increasing diabetes prevalence in established and emerging countries is expected to drive the market. This increase, over the years, is due to the overall effect of individual-level factors, like an increasing median age of the population and health factors, including obesity and inactivity levels among people.

Lowering birth rates, along with increasing life expectancy in countries like Japan, Italy, Germany, and , which have a high percentage of the geriatric population, are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Study objectives of Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market trends that influence the global Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market

Detailed TOC of Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.1.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.1.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.1.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.1.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2

5.2.2.1 (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.7 Rest of (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.8.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.9.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.10.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.11.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Merck And Co.

7.1.2 AstraZeneca

7.1.3 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.4 Novartis

7.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.1.6 Eli Lilly

7.1.7 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2 Company Share Analysis

7.2.1 Merck And Co.

7.2.2 AstraZeneca

7.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.2.4 Novartis

7.2.5 Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

