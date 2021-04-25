“Digestive Enzymes Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Digestive Enzymes market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Animal Origin Segment Captured the Largest Market Share in Origin

The animal origin sub-segment holds the largest market share in the origin segment and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period.

The major factors that are responsible for the growth of the segment include the efficiency of these animal-derived enzymes in various diseases or conditions, such as pancreatitis, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and pancreatic cancer. However, ethical issues associated with animal origin products in some consumers are expected to hamper the segment growth. In addition to this, the allergies and sensitivity of consumers to these animal origin products are also expected to hamper their market growth.

The microbial enzyme, on the other hand, is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This growth rate of the microbial origin products can be attributed to factors, such as low production cost and high enzymatic activity.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America emerged as the largest regional market, in terms of revenue. The increasing prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases, rapidly aging population, growing demand for preventive medicine, and the presence of major market players are primary factors contributing to the large market size. Apart from the high prevalence of GI disorders, the changing lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and high disposable income are contributing to the high growth rates. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The digestive enzymes market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Factors, such as the rising geriatric population, the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing awareness about GI health, and focus on preventive health management are contributing to the market growth. However, the general public’s perception of probiotic and prebiotic products as alternatives to digestive enzymes and stringent regulatory policies could adversely affect the growth of the market.

The global population is aging rapidly, owing to reduced birth rates and increasing life expectancy. The demographic trend toward an aging population represents a growing need for the management of disorders, such as GI tract obstructions. The number of older people is estimated to increase by nearly 60% in the next 15 years, and by 2030, the total number of people aged above 65 is expected to be more than a billion, i.e., the geriatric population would represent 12% of the global population. By 2050, this number is expected to cross 1.6 billion, or 16.7% of the total population. The secretion of digestive enzymes usually decreases with age, which contributes to high levels of gastric discomfort, lower digestion rates, reduced food consumption, and/or a variety of other GI disorders. Therefore, with the increasing geriatric population, the market for digestive enzymes is expected to increase over the forecast period.

