“Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

X-ray Equipment is the Largest Segment Under Product Type that Continues During the Forecast Period

X-ray imaging systems are expected to record the highest CAGR, owing to the growing demand for mobile X-ray systems, retrofit upgrade kits, growth in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, advances in digital technology, painless and non-invasive procedures, low prices as compared to other modalities, increase in the aging population, and the rising incidence of injuries and diseases.

Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the Indian diagnostic imaging equipment market includes the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased adoption of advanced technologies in medical imaging, and the growing geriatric population.

Although will be the youngest country in the world by 2020 with a median age of 29 years, the number of elderly people is likely to increase significantly after that, according to the 2014 State of Elderly in report. By 2021, the elderly population will reach 143 million. The increase in life expectancy over the years has resulted in an increase in the population of the elderly. Hence, the growing geriatric population is expected to augment the demand for diagnostic imaging equipment.

Moreover, the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disorder, gastrointestinal disorders, and various genetic mutations that require advanced imaging equipment are among the few factors that are expected to positively support the diagnostic imaging equipment market growth.

In addition, the growing expenditure in the healthcare sector, technological advancements coupled with expanded government initiatives across the globe and spending on healthcare services are some of the other growth factors for the diagnostic imaging equipment market. Key Manufacturers Like

Carestream Health Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Medical

Siemens Healthcare GmBH