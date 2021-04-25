The Market Eagle

Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

Bysambit

Apr 25, 2021

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

X-ray Equipment is the Largest Segment Under Product Type that Continues During the Forecast Period

X-ray imaging systems are expected to record the highest CAGR, owing to the growing demand for mobile X-ray systems, retrofit upgrade kits, growth in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, advances in digital technology, painless and non-invasive procedures, low prices as compared to other modalities, increase in the aging population, and the rising incidence of injuries and diseases.

Market Overview:

  • The propelling factors for the growth of the Indian diagnostic imaging equipment market includes the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased adoption of advanced technologies in medical imaging, and the growing geriatric population.
  • Although will be the youngest country in the world by 2020 with a median age of 29 years, the number of elderly people is likely to increase significantly after that, according to the 2014 State of Elderly in report. By 2021, the elderly population will reach 143 million. The increase in life expectancy over the years has resulted in an increase in the population of the elderly. Hence, the growing geriatric population is expected to augment the demand for diagnostic imaging equipment.
  • Moreover, the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disorder, gastrointestinal disorders, and various genetic mutations that require advanced imaging equipment are among the few factors that are expected to positively support the diagnostic imaging equipment market growth.
  • In addition, the growing expenditure in the healthcare sector, technological advancements coupled with expanded government initiatives across the globe and spending on healthcare services are some of the other growth factors for the diagnostic imaging equipment market.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Carestream Health Inc.
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hitachi Medical Systems
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Shimadzu Medical
  • Siemens Healthcare GmBH
  • Esaote SpA.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the scope of this report, diagnostic medical imaging is a common technique to help visualize physical diagnosis among the clinical community. For diagnostic purposes, these systems are used to image the body to obtain a correct diagnosis and determine future care. Medical imaging is the technique or process of creating visual illustrations of the inner body for clinical examination and medical interpolation, along with the visual representation of the function of certain organs or tissues.

    Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Diagnostic Imaging Equipment space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market trends that influence the global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market

    Detailed TOC of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
    4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging
    4.2.3 Growing Geriatric Population
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures and Equipment
    4.3.2 Side Effects of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 X-ray Equipment
    5.1.1.1 Stationary
    5.1.1.2 Portable
    5.1.2 MRI
    5.1.3 Ultrasound
    5.1.4 Computed Tomography
    5.1.5 Other Imaging Modalities
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Cardiology
    5.2.2 Oncology
    5.2.3 Neurology
    5.2.4 Orthopedic
    5.2.5 Gastroenterology
    5.2.6 Gynecology
    5.2.7 Other Applications

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Carestream Health Inc.
    6.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
    6.1.3 GE Healthcare
    6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Systems
    6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
    6.1.6 Shimadzu Medical
    6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare GmBH
    6.1.8 Esaote SpA

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

