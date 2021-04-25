“Dental X-Ray Systems Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Dental X-Ray Systems market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Digital X-ray Systems Segment is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Overall Market

The digital x-ray segment is expected to register significant growth. An increasing number of medical specialists are upgrading their analog systems to digital ones, owing to benefits, like increased speeds and flexibility. Furthermore, current generations of digital x-ray systems are equipped with the capabilities of integrated storage and data distribution tools, allowing seamless integration with the existing digital medical device infrastructure and widely used telehealth and EHR systems.

Government organizations are also promoting the adoption of digital x-ray systems. The federal agency of Medicare and Medicaid Services introduced a policy to decrease Medicare reimbursements by 20%, for the medical tests employing analog x-ray systems. Thus, the procedural and operational advantages enabled by digital systems, coupled with government initiatives, are fueling the higher adoption of digital x-ray systems.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Dental X-ray Systems Market

The US dental x-ray systems market held the largest market share in 2018. The primary factors behind the large market size are high awareness among the patient population and high replacement rates of medical technologies. Additionally, the rising geriatric population in this region is likely to contribute toward the growth of the dental digital x-ray systems market.

Market Overview:

The dental x-ray systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

– X-rays are becoming an important part of the dental care plan. These x-rays are commonly used for the diagnostics and also for preventive measures to aid oral problems. X-rays are a kind of radiation, which is generally absorbed by tissues (denser tissues) and these rays pass through the soft tissues. As bones and teeth are the dense tissues, they absorb the rays and form an image.

– The dental x-ray systems market is primarily driven by rising geriatric population, increasing the incidence of dental diseases, and recent technological advancements in dental imaging methodologies, which are enabling more accurate diagnosis of dental disorders.

Furthermore, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is also supplementing the market growth.

