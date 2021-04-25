The report focuses on the favorable Global “Dental Implants market” and its expanding nature. The Dental Implants market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Dental Implants market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Dental Implants market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Dental Implants market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Dental Implants Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Dental Implants market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Dental Implants Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Dental Implants market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Dental Implants market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Dental Implants market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Dental Implants market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Dental Implants market players

Key Market Trends:

Zirconium Implant segment is Expected to grow fastest during the Forecast Period

The titanium segment held a maximum share in 2018 as most of the implants are developed from titanium. The biocompatible nature of the titanium makes it suitable to be used for implant. These implants are made as one-piece or two-pieces, which offer better features as they can support overdentures.

The zirconium segment is forecasted to show significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of these implants, as they can be manufactured in different sizes (length and width), which enables choosing of implants as per the patient’s bone size.

North America holds the Largest Market Share of Dental Implants Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The North American dental implants market dominated the global market, and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to a rise in geriatric population with oral problems. According to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one-quarter of Americans, aged 65 and older, have lost their teeth. One-third have untreated tooth decay, even though poor dental health is linked to heart problems and other health concerns. The US government has also launched an affordable care plan to cover the dental services for children. Thus, an increasing number of dental problems and governmental efforts to improve the healthcare sector for the citizens are expected to augment the market for dental implants in North America.

Study objectives of Dental Implants Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Dental Implants market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Dental Implants market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Dental Implants market trends that influence the global Dental Implants market

Detailed TOC of Dental Implants Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Incidences of Dental Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

4.2.3 Increasing Application of CAD/CAM Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Reimbursement Issues and High Cost of Dental Implants

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness in Developing Markets

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Part

5.1.1 Fixture

5.1.1.1 Endosteal Implant

5.1.1.2 Subperiosteal Implant

5.1.1.3 Transosteal Implant

5.1.1.4 Intramucosal Implant

5.1.2 Abutment

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Titanium Implant

5.2.2 Zirconium Implant

5.3 By Procedure

5.3.1 Single Stage

5.3.2 Two Stage

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Straumann AG

6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.3 Zimmer Biomet

6.1.4 Osstem Implant Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Henry Schein Inc.

6.1.6 Danaher Corporation

6.1.7 Thommen Medical AG

6.1.8 Shofu Dental Corporation

6.1.9 Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc.

6.1.10 Young Innovations, Inc.

6.1.11 3M

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

