Key Market Trends:
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator(ICD) Spearheaded the Defibrillator Market
The implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) segment accounted for the largest share in the global market. The ICDs are of three major types, namely transvenous ICDs, subcutaneous ICDs, and CRT with pacemaker and ICD function. The transvenous and subcutaneos ICDs are expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the rising technological advancements, increasing R&D, and benefits associated with these ICDs. The overall ICD segment contributes for the largest market share, owing to the rising integration of multiple technological capabilities in a single device, such as defibrillators and pacemakers. In addition, the efficacy of these devices to manage arhythmias for a prolonged period is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.
North America Dominated the Global Defibrillator Market
Cardiovascular diseases, listed as the underlying cause of death, account for nearly 836,546 deaths (about 1 of every 3 deaths) in the United States. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region is expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period. In 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), along with a number of public and private partners, launched the Million Hearts initiative that aims to prevent one million heart attacks and strokes. All the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the market growth.
Detailed TOC of Defibrillator Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Defibrillators
4.2.3 Training and Awareness Programs about Defibrillators
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs of Defibrilators
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework
4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator
5.1.1.1 Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)
5.1.1.2 Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)
5.1.1.3 CRT with Pacemaker and ICD Function (CRT-D)
5.1.2 External Defibrillator (ED)
5.1.2.1 Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs)
5.1.2.1.1 Semi-automated External Defibrillators
5.1.2.1.2 Fully-automated External Defibrillators
5.1.2.2 Manual External Defibrillator
5.1.2.3 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators (WCDs)
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 Emergency Care
5.2.3 Home Care
5.2.4 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 Cardiac Science Corporation
6.1.4 Defibtech LLC
6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.6 LivaNova PLC
6.1.7 Medtronic plc.
6.1.8 NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
6.1.9 Physio-Control Inc.
6.1.10 ZOLL Medical Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
