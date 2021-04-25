“Defibrillator Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Defibrillator market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999605

Key Market Trends:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator(ICD) Spearheaded the Defibrillator Market

The implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) segment accounted for the largest share in the global market. The ICDs are of three major types, namely transvenous ICDs, subcutaneous ICDs, and CRT with pacemaker and ICD function. The transvenous and subcutaneos ICDs are expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the rising technological advancements, increasing R&D, and benefits associated with these ICDs. The overall ICD segment contributes for the largest market share, owing to the rising integration of multiple technological capabilities in a single device, such as defibrillators and pacemakers. In addition, the efficacy of these devices to manage arhythmias for a prolonged period is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

North America Dominated the Global Defibrillator Market

Cardiovascular diseases, listed as the underlying cause of death, account for nearly 836,546 deaths (about 1 of every 3 deaths) in the United States. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region is expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period. In 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), along with a number of public and private partners, launched the Million Hearts initiative that aims to prevent one million heart attacks and strokes. All the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the market growth.

Market Overview:

The growth of the defibrillator market can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in the field of defibrillators and training and awareness programs for defibrillators. According to the American Heart Association’s research program, cardiovascular diseases are listed as the primary cause of deaths, and accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States. The deaths related to cardiovascular diseases are higher when compared to deaths related to all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases combined. As per the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, globally, accounting for more than 17.9 million deaths per year in 2015, a number that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. Hence, the increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiac Science Corporation

Defibtech LLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Physio

Control Inc.