TOC of Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Defibrillator is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Product Type

As per the American Heart Association (AHA), survival from cardiac arrest got doubled when bystanders used a publicly-available automated external defibrillator (AED) rather than just wait until emergency responders arrived. Bystanders used an AED in 18.8% of such cases. Cardiac arrest victims who received a shock from a publicly-available AED had far more chances of survival and being discharged from the hospital than those who did not, accounting for 66.5% versus 43%. Therefore, it has been estimated that about 1,700 lives are saved in the every year by bystanders using a defibrillator. This indicates that the usage of defibrillators has experienced a significant rise, globally, over the recent years.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to have the largest market share for cardiac rhythm management, due to the developed healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and rising incidence of arrhythmias demanding more cardiac implants. According to a report by the US CDC, more than 75,000 hospitalizations are attributed to atrial fibrillation. Also, it is highlighted that a large part of the American population suffers from atrial fibrillation. Therefore, it is expected to rise further in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is another region with high potential for this market, due to the rising healthcare expenditure by the government, the increasing the prevalence of cardiac disorders and the growing per capita income of the population in the South Asian countries.

Detailed TOC of Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Rise in the Use of Ambulatory and Home Servies for Cardiac Monitoring

4.2.4 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Effects of Therapeutic Radiation on Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Devices

4.3.2 High Cost of Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Defibrillators

5.1.1.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDS)

5.1.1.1.1 Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD)

5.1.1.1.2 Transvenous ICD (T-ICD)

5.1.1.2 External Defibrillators (ED)

5.1.1.2.1 Manual External Defibrillators (MEDS)

5.1.1.2.2 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDS)

5.1.2 Pacemakers

5.1.2.1 Implantable Pacemakers (ICPS)

5.1.2.2 External Pacemakers

5.1.3 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices

5.1.3.1 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)

5.1.3.2 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Abiomed

6.1.3 Biotronik SE & Co KG

6.1.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.6 LivaNova Plc

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 SchillerAG

6.1.9 Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co., Ltd

6.1.10 Zoll Medical Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

