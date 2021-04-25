“C-reactive Protein Testing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. C-reactive Protein Testing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14098999

Key Market Trends:

Cardiovascular Disease is the Largest Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Cardiovascular disorders account for the largest share in terms of adoption. Due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, there is an urgent need for developing a quick and effective method for diagnosis. So, C-reactive protein can be an indicator for the detection of CVD as there is a development of atherosclerosis, which is the laying down of cholesterol inside the blood vessel walls that create inflammation within the vessel walls. Hence, in patients suffering from CVD, there is a higher level of CRP. Therefore, the CRP assays to detect lower levels of CRP, which are sensitive. Hence, the high incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to encourage researchers to undertake investigational studies in CRC for cardiovascular disorders.

North America has Been Reported with the Largest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America has dominated the market with the largest revenue share. The factors that are likely to be responsible for the dominance of this segment are the presence of established players, technological advancements, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Also due to effective government policies, a huge base of multinational companies, as well as high awareness among the people for testing and testing devices in healthcare, the market is expected to grow in the upcoming years.

Market Overview:

The major factors propelling the growth of the C-reactive protein testing market include the rise in prevalence of inflammatory disorders, the increasing global incidence of endometriosis in women, rise in funding toward the technological advancement in diagnostics, and rise in the adoption of point-of-care devices.

Chronic inflammation is found to be the primary contributing factor involved in multiple chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and others. In developed countries, such as the United States, a significantly large section of the population, approximately 1.6 million people are affected by rheumatoid arthritis and nearly 18 million people are affected globally.

During the infectious state of the inflammatory disease, the CRP levels rise rapidly within the body and peak up to levels of 350–400 mg/L after 48 hours. When the inflammation decreases, the CRP levels fall, making it a highly useful marker for monitoring the activity of diseases. Therefore, a regular standardization of measurement techniques and reporting improve the utility of CRP in regular clinical practice. CRP has multiple applications within in vitro and in vivo, for the development of potential new compounds for inflammatory diseases. Thus, the rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases is among the foremost factors driving the market studied.

Furthermore, there is also an increase in funds provided to academic research institutions and individual researchers that is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, various initiatives by international bodies, such as WHO and NIH for the prevention and treatment of chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer are anticipated to promote the growth of the market. Key Manufacturers Like

Abaxis Inc. (Zoetis)

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Merck KGaA

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Siemens Healthineers