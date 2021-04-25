“Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Anti-hypertensive Drugs market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099123

Key Market Trends:

Diuretics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Therapeutic Class

Thiazide diuretics are the cornerstone of treatment for hypertension in most patients. Hydrochlorothiazide is the most commonly used thiazide diuretic in the United States. The Joint National Committee on the prevention, detection, evaluation, and treatment of high blood pressure recommends thiazide-type diuretics to be one of the preferred drug treatments for hypertension, whether used on its own or along with other antihypertensive drugs, such as calcium channel blockers. Moreover, it was also noted that more than one-third of the adults affected by hypertension were reported to take diuretics.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

According to the AHA (American heart association), 74.9% of hypertension patients are currently undergoing treatment, and only 52.2% of patients have it under control. AHA projection shows that by 2030, about 41.4% of adults in the are expected to have hypertension. The demand for prompt and accurate diagnosis, and treatment of hypertension, identifying people predisposed to the disease, presence of technically advanced healthcare infrastructure, and management of the prognosis of the disease are some of the key market drivers of the North American anti-hypertension market.

Market Overview:

The anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing prevalence of hypertension, growing initiatives by private and government organizations, and rising awareness about hypertension.

The prevalence of hypertension has observed a significant rise over the past few years. Generally, blood pressure rises and falls throughout the day. However, it can damage one’s heart and result in health problems, if it stays high for a long time. High blood pressure is called hypertension. High blood pressure is the most harmful factor when it comes to the risk of heart disease and stroke, which is the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), about 75 million American adults (32%) have high blood pressure (hypertension), but only about half (54%) of people with high blood pressure have their condition under control. High blood pressure was a primary and contributing cause of death for more than 410,000 American citizens, in 2014. CDC also states that high blood pressure costs the nation USD 48.6 billion every year. This total includes the medications to treat high blood pressure, cost of health care services, and missed days of work.

However, even though most blood pressure medicines are easy to administrate, almost all medicines show certain side effects. Some common side effects of the antihypertensive medicines include cough, diarrhea or constipation, dizziness or lightheadedness, erection problems, feeling nervous, feeling tired, weak, drowsy, or a lack of energy, headache, skin rash, nausea or vomiting, and weight loss or gain without trying. These various side effects associated with the antihypertensive drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market, over the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

Astrazeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson Ltd

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited