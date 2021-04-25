“3D Cell Culture Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. 3D Cell Culture market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Drug Discovery Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Conventionally, drug discovery has been carried out using animal models. However, with the explosion of drug molecules synthesized/discovered in the past two decades, there has been a growth in high-throughput screening. Consequently, drug discovery has become a process that was time-resource intensive. Additionally, animal testing is subject to ethical controversies. Consequently, the demand for alternative methods for drug testing and drug discovery processes has gained momentum.

A specific application of 3D cell culture in drug discovery is organ-on-chips. These systems are being extensively employed by cancer therapeutic manufacturers for improving the benefit-risk balance by targeting precisely a particular cell type, a defined biomechanism, or a precise receptor. The current up-trend in cancer therapeutics’ research is likely to further spur the application of 3D cell cultures in drug discovery. Over the forecast period, much novel cancer therapeutics are expected to receive market approval, which is likely to, in turn, drive the growth of the 3D cell culture market.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall 3D cell culture market with the accounting as the major contributor to the market. The is focusing more on R&D and is currently spending a lot on it. This has resulted in increasing technological advancements in the country. Many American applicants feature among the main patent applicants for the 3D cell culture domain. American applicants tend to develop their technologies in the United States, as well as in Asia. In 2016, an international collaboration between the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, cancer-research heavy-weights, aimed to grow 1,000 new cell lines for scientists to study. The project is also expected to use cutting-edge techniques to generate its models, which will include 3D cultures called organoids, and cells that have been reprogrammed to grow indefinitely in culture. ICTDCCS 2018, 20th International Conference on 3D Cell Culture Systems, was held in Boston (the United States) on April 23-24, 2018. These factors have augmented the US 3D cell culture market and it is expected to further increase in the future.

Market Overview:

The 3D cell culture market is witnessing a stable growth due to the factors, like huge investments by life science companies for R&D, development of automated large-scale cell culture systems, and rising need for organ transplantation. Lack of experienced and skilled professionals and budget restriction for small and medium-sized laboratories are factors constraining the growth of the 3D cell culture market. However, increasing focus on regenerative medicine and stem cell is acting as an opportunity in the future. The scaffold-based segment holds the largest market share in the global market. The use of hydrogels in the scaffold-based 3D cell culture is the key factor driving the scaffold-based segment, as they can be derived naturally from protein and ECM components (laminin, fibrin, hyaluronic acid, chitosan, etc.). These gels are also biocompatible. Key Manufacturers Like

