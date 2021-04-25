CAD/CAM technology is used in digital dentistry to design and manufacture dental prosthetics. Variety of dental prosthetics such as crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays & onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures, orthodontics, and full-mouth reconstruction can be manufactures with the help of CAD/CAM. The use of CAD/CAM in dentistry ensures sufficient strength of restorations, maintains natural appearance, and increases the accuracy and speed of creating tooth restorations.

The Brazilian dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market was valued at $30 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $65 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2023.

The Brazilian market is driven by accelerated incidence of tooth loss, growth in edentulous and geriatric population, benefits of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations in comparison to dental lab restorations, and rise in technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM systems. However, high cost of CAD/CAM systems, high maintenance costs, and limited reimbursements impede this market growth. Conversely, rapid increase in demand for dental cosmetic surgeries in Brazil is expected to provide several opportunities for key market players during the forecast period.

The dental CAD/CAM systems segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the analysis period due to its increased adoption in Brazil. This is due to increased benefits offered by CAD/CAM systems over dental lab restorations, such as complete accuracy of shape, less chair time, intraoral 3-D scanning, and improved aesthetics.

The CAD/CAM materials segment in Brazil is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% throughout the forecast period, as they can be easily milled and are more natural looking as compared to metal-based restorations.

The major companies profiled Are:

3M Company, Amann Girrbach AG, Danaher Corporation, Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, PLANMECA OY, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and ZIRKONZAHN GMBH.

Key Findings of the Brazil Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market:

Zirconia accounted for nearly one-fifth of the materials segment in 2016.

The CAD/CAM systems segment accounted for nearly three-fifths share of the Brazilian market in 2016.

In materials section, alumina-based ceramics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2017 to 2023.

