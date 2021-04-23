This “Whole Slide Imaging Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Whole Slide Imaging market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Whole Slide Imaging Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Whole Slide Imaging Market Report Are:

Olympus Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Definiens AG

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Ventana Medical Systems Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Visiopharm

3Dhistech

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Indica Labs

Inspirata

Mikroscan Technologies Inc. Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the whole slide imaging market are increasing usage in drug discovery processes, technological advancements in whole slide imaging, and rising popularity of virtual slides, as compared to physical slides. Also, the increasing incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the overall market.

With increasing research, there are many pharmaceutical and biotech companies that have made significant investments in drug discovery. As a consequence, imaging is now performed in all drug discovery processes. Therefore, imaging and image-based technologies are now commonplace across the drug discovery workflow and hold great promise for R&D, allowing researchers to understand and work with model organisms. Thus, it is expected to improve standardization, quality, and manageability of research, and help reduce costs. Thus, as research in drug discovery increases, it is expected to directly impact the growth of the whole slide imaging market.

Digital pathology (DP) is also a rapidly growing field that has generated a lot of interest among hospitals, laboratories, surgeons, research institutes, and healthcare companies, among others. The digital pathology process is expected to significantly increase, and thereby, increase productivity and efficiency, by allowing pathologists to stay in their offices rather than travel to numerous locations.

With the advancement of digital pathology and computer-assisted artificial intelligence technology, it is inevitable that digital health will come to play an important role in the strategic planning of cancer research and precision medicine delivery.